Under PCB's new parental policy, male cricketers to get 30 days of paid leave

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced its Parental Support Policy targeted to motivate and champion professional cricketers in their journey to parenthood.

Under the newly introduced policy, women and men players have been granted various rights that they are respectively entitled to avail during the pregnancy and upon the birth of their child.

Included within the policy is the option for women cricketers to transfer to a non-playing role until the commencement of their maternity leave leading up to the birth of their child. Women cricketers are also entitled to take up to 12 months of paid maternity leave and will be guaranteed a contract extension for the following year, in line with their existing contractual arrangements as the PCB believes that a player's right to pursue the game on a professional level should not be limited because of their pregnancy or responsibilities as a new parent.

Upon conclusion of the maternity leave, the player will be reintegrated into cricketing activities and provided adequate medical and physical support in respect of their post-childbirth rehabilitation.

Similarly, if a woman player is required to travel for cricketing activities, the PCB will support the player by allowing her to travel with a support person of her choice to assist in caring for her infant child, with the travel and accommodation costs to be shared equally. Male cricketers, who are expectant or new fathers, will also be entitled to get up to 30 days of fully paid leave, which will need to be taken within 56 days of the birth of their child, as part of the paternity rights covered under the policy.