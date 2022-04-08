Khawaja confident well-balanced Australia can succeed in Sri Lanka

Australia batter Usman Khawaja said its Test series win over Pakistan last month shows how well-balanced the side is and it will return to the subcontinent for a two-Test tour of Sri Lanka in June and July confident of getting a result.

Australia drew the first two Tests against Pakistan before winning the decisive third on its first tour to the country since 1998.

It was its first win on the subcontinent since 2011.

"Our record in the subcontinent in the last 10 years hasn't been great, beating Pakistan was our first victory for a long time on the subcontinent but we've got a very well-balanced team," he said.

"I've been around Australian cricket for a long time, and I wouldn't say this if I didn't believe it, but we've got one of the most balanced teams we've had, especially in terms of playing spin in the subcontinent.

"This is one of the better Australian teams we've had for those conditions."

Khawaja's performance in Pakistan is part of a late career renaissance for the 35-year-old, who was handed a new centralised contract with Cricket Australia (CA) this week after also impressing in the Ashes series win over England.

"It's been an awesome ride so far and the fact I can represent Australia again means a lot," said Khawaja.

"I'm enjoying it at the moment and the ride's been pretty good, but if you had told me that six months ago I definitely wouldn't have believed you."