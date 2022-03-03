Virat will come out of this lean patch soon, says Ravi Shastri

As Virat Kohli gears up to play his 100th Test in Mohali on Friday, former India head coach Ravi Shastri believes that consistency has been the key in Kohli's illustrious international career.

“It is a remarkable achievement to play the 100th Test and to be labelled a great of the game when he still has six to seven years left in him to keep playing at the highest level,” Shastri said on Thursday.

“Everyone goes through a lean patch. I am sure Virat will come out of this soon. That he still averages 50-plus in all three formats is truly remarkable,” he said.

“Virat’s passion for the red-ball cricket is truly amazing. He is a great ambassador of Test cricket. His time will come again soon,” Shastri said.

The former India coach refused to comment on the recent controversies surrounding Kohli. “I think it would be immature to say anything on this without knowing what actually has happened,” Shastri said.

The former India international also revealed the challenges of being in and out of a team. “But one must hang in. Look at Vihari, he reminds someone like Hayden and Hussey. I strongly believe Vihari, not because he is from Hyderabad, is one player who can be there for another 10 years given the kind of talent he has,” he said.

Former India bowling coach Bharat Arun and the ex-India fielding coach R. Sridhar alongwith K. John Manoj spoke about the process of grooming young talent in the newly-launched Coaching Beyond at St. John’s Sports Coaching Foundation here.