Virat Kohli scores 29th Test hundred during India vs West Indies 2nd Test

Kohli got to his 76th international century with a cover drive against Shannon Gabriel which raced away to the fence.

Published : Jul 21, 2023 20:03 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Virat Kohli celebrates after getting to his hundred.
infoIcon

India’s Virat Kohli celebrates after getting to his hundred. | Photo Credit: Ricardo Mazalan/AP

Indian batter Virat Kohli scored his 29th Test hundred during his side’s second Test against West Indies at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain in Trinidad on Friday.

Kohli got to his 76th international century with a cover drive against Shannon Gabriel which raced away to the fence.

The right-handed batter, who is playing his 500th international match, started slowly on Day 1, relying on his defence to see off a disciplined West Indies bowling attack, which took four quick wickets to peg back India.

LIVE UPDATES - INDIA vs WEST INDIES DAY 2 LIVE BLOG

In the last session, Kohli stepped on the accelerator as he found an able partner in Ravindra Jadeja, to get to 87 at the end of the first day. The duo capitalised on some sluggish fielding from their opponents to keep the scoreboard ticking with some sharp singles and doubles.

This was Kohli’s first overseas Test hundred since 2018. The 34-year-old, who became the 10th cricketer to play 500 international games, also overtook Jacques Kallis into fifth position for most runs in international cricket during his knock

After being put into bat, India started strongly with openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiwal putting up a century stand. But West Indies struck back in the second session, before Kohli revived the Indian innings with a stirring knock.

