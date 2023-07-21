MagazineBuy Print

GetImageContent.jpg

Live

Live Score IND vs WI 2nd Test, Day 2: Kohli nears hundred; India goes past 300

IND vs WI: Follow for all live action, score and highlights from Day 2 of the second Test between India and West Indies being played at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain in Trinidad.

Updated : Jul 21, 2023 19:52 IST

Team Sportstar
Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja added century stand for the sixth wicket to take India near 300.
Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja added century stand for the sixth wicket to take India near 300. | Photo Credit: AP
Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja added century stand for the sixth wicket to take India near 300. | Photo Credit: AP

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of day 2 of the second Test between India and West Indies being played at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain in Trinidad.

  • July 21, 2023 19:33
    IND 290/4 in 85 overs

    Gabriel to Kohli, leaves the outside off delivery. He takes a single to get the first run of the day. Jadeja punches the fuller ball at mid-off to captain Kraigg Brathwaite and steals a quick single, Two from the first over of the day.

  • July 21, 2023 19:31
    Live action

    The new ball has been taken and it is Shannon Gabriel who will start the proceedings for Windies with the new ball. Kohli has the strike.

  • July 21, 2023 19:19
    Practice visuals
  • July 21, 2023 19:08
    JUST IN: BCCI has issued a statement on the fitness status of Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Prasidh Krishna.

    F1j6lv1acAIsoA1.jpeg

    Bumrah, Prasidh bowling with full intensity; Pant, Shreyas, Rahul resume batting in nets, says BCCI

  • July 21, 2023 18:49
    First Test review

  • July 21, 2023 18:46
    Kirk Mckenzie receives his Test cap from Coach Stuart Williams on day 1
  • July 21, 2023 18:37
    Scores at stumps day 1

    IND 288/4 in 84 overs - Rohit Sharma 80 (143), Yashasvi Jaiswal 57 (74), Virat Kohli 87* (161), Ravindra Jadeja 36* (84)

  • July 21, 2023 18:31
    Playing XI

    West Indies

    Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva(w), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican, Shannon Gabriel

    India

    Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj

  • July 21, 2023 18:25
    Stat attack - IND vs WI 100th Test

    TH20_New IND Vs WI.jpg

  • July 21, 2023 18:17
    IND vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 1 - Preview

    Fifties from captain Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Virat Kohli — playing his 500th international game — put India in control despite the West Indies fighting back in the second session, as the visiting side ended day one on 288 for four in the second Test on Friday at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

    India went with one change for the marquee 100th Test between the two sides, with Mukesh Kumar making his senior debut. He replaced Shardul Thakur, who was injured.

    F1gwtUqWYAgU9rW.jpeg

    West Indies had two changes in its XI: Shannon Gabriel came in for Rahkeem Cornwall, and 22-year-old Jamaican all-rounder Kirk McKenzie made his Test debut, replacing Raymon Reifer.

    West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite’s decision to bowl first on a flat surface, which lacked pace and offered little to no assistance to the fast bowlers, backfired in the first session when Indian openers forged a second successive century stand, scoring at nearly five runs an over.

  • July 21, 2023 18:10
    Welcome

    Welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the second Test between India and West Indies at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain in Trinidad. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live-action.

Related Topics

West Indies /

India

Dhruv Jurel: Ready to take on the world with Mamba Mentality

Shayan Acharya
Chasing the right results: Andy Murray with strength and conditioning coach Matt Little during practice at Wimbledon.

Training Transfer: Bridging the Gap for Athletes

Ramji Srinivasan
+ SEE all Stories

