Live Score IND vs WI 2nd Test, Day 2: Kohli nears hundred; India goes past 300

IND vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 1 - Preview

Fifties from captain Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Virat Kohli — playing his 500th international game — put India in control despite the West Indies fighting back in the second session, as the visiting side ended day one on 288 for four in the second Test on Friday at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

India went with one change for the marquee 100th Test between the two sides, with Mukesh Kumar making his senior debut. He replaced Shardul Thakur, who was injured.

West Indies had two changes in its XI: Shannon Gabriel came in for Rahkeem Cornwall, and 22-year-old Jamaican all-rounder Kirk McKenzie made his Test debut, replacing Raymon Reifer.

West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite’s decision to bowl first on a flat surface, which lacked pace and offered little to no assistance to the fast bowlers, backfired in the first session when Indian openers forged a second successive century stand, scoring at nearly five runs an over.