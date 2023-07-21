Live Score IND vs WI 2nd Test, Day 2: Kohli nears hundred; India goes past 300

- July 21, 2023 19:33IND 290/4 in 85 overs
Gabriel to Kohli, leaves the outside off delivery. He takes a single to get the first run of the day. Jadeja punches the fuller ball at mid-off to captain Kraigg Brathwaite and steals a quick single, Two from the first over of the day.
The new ball has been taken and it is Shannon Gabriel who will start the proceedings for Windies with the new ball. Kohli has the strike.
- July 21, 2023 19:08JUST IN: BCCI has issued a statement on the fitness status of Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Prasidh Krishna.
- July 21, 2023 18:46Kirk Mckenzie receives his Test cap from Coach Stuart Williams on day 1
- July 21, 2023 18:37Scores at stumps day 1
IND 288/4 in 84 overs - Rohit Sharma 80 (143), Yashasvi Jaiswal 57 (74), Virat Kohli 87* (161), Ravindra Jadeja 36* (84)
West Indies
Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva(w), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican, Shannon Gabriel
India
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj
- July 21, 2023 18:17IND vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 1 - Preview
Fifties from captain Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Virat Kohli — playing his 500th international game — put India in control despite the West Indies fighting back in the second session, as the visiting side ended day one on 288 for four in the second Test on Friday at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.
India went with one change for the marquee 100th Test between the two sides, with Mukesh Kumar making his senior debut. He replaced Shardul Thakur, who was injured.
West Indies had two changes in its XI: Shannon Gabriel came in for Rahkeem Cornwall, and 22-year-old Jamaican all-rounder Kirk McKenzie made his Test debut, replacing Raymon Reifer.
West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite’s decision to bowl first on a flat surface, which lacked pace and offered little to no assistance to the fast bowlers, backfired in the first session when Indian openers forged a second successive century stand, scoring at nearly five runs an over.
Welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the second Test between India and West Indies at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain in Trinidad. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live-action.
