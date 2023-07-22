IND vs WI, 2nd Test: West Indies fights back against India after Kohli hundred

West Indies nudged its way back into the contest as it ended Day Two at 86/1 after bowling out India for 438 in the first innings in the second Test on Saturday at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul and captain Kraigg Brathwaite led the charge for the home side with a sedate, but in-control 71-run opening partnership.

After having been blown away by the Indian bowlers in the first Test, where they lost by an innings, West Indian batters were compact and risk-averse as they put their side at a point of possibility.

West Indies though lost Chanderpaul late in the day, with Ravindra Jadeja snaring the left-handed batter. But Kirk McKenzie helped his captain see out the rest of the day, with West Indies still trailing India by 352 runs.

Earlier in the morning, Virat Kohli got to his 29th Test hundred, his first away from home since 2018. He, along with Jadeja, who scored a patient fifty, threatened to bat West Indies out of the game.

But West Indies capitalised on a misjudgment in running between the wickets from Kohli, whose 76th international hundred was built on sharply run singles and doubles. After nudging one close to the pitch on the leg side, the former Indian captain hesitated for a second, before setting off, only for Alzarri Joseph to throw down the stumps at the non-striker’s end.

Jadeja too soon followed after he poked at one on the corridor off a Kemar Roach outswinger.

Ravichandran Ashwin took over the mantle for India from there on as he compiled his 13th half-century to guide India to a strong position, which though would be chipped away by some level-headed batting from West Indies.