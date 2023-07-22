Live Score IND vs WI 2nd Test, Day 3: McKenzie, Brathwaite continue for West Indies against India

- July 22, 2023 19:33WI in 42 overs
Unadkat pitched right on top, onto the toes, nicely placed by McKenizie on mid-on.
- July 22, 2023 19:31Day 3 Begins!
Indian players make their way out onto the middle. Unadkat with the first over of the day.
- July 22, 2023 19:16Brathwaite’s patient start.
Captain Kraigg Brathwaite started his innings with the patience of a saint. He has played 138 balls for just 37 runs, leaving and defending judiciously. Can he keep doing it on Day 3?
Virat Kohli curbed his flamboyance and displayed tremendous application and temperament on his way to his 29th Test hundred during the second Test against West Indies, said India’s fielding coach T Dilip.
The 34-year-old Kohli on Friday ended his five-year-long drought for an overseas Test century as he hit a polished 121 in 206 balls in India’s commendable first innings score of 438 to equal Sir Don Bradman’s record of 29 Test tons.
He had scored his last Test hundred outside India in 2018.
“One good factor is it is his 500th match and it is a special occasion and he has continued his form from the last match. If you look at his innings, there was no flamboyant drive, he had to grind it, same as what he did in the first game,” Dilip said during the press conference after the second day’s play.
- July 22, 2023 18:34Playing XI
West Indies
Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva(w), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican, Shannon Gabriel
India
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj
- July 22, 2023 18:25Day 2 Match Report
West Indies nudged its way back into the contest as it ended day two at 86 for one after bowling out India for 438 in the first innings of the second Test on Saturday at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.
Tagenarine Chanderpaul and captain Kraigg Brathwaite led the charge for the home side with a sedate but in-control 71-run opening partnership.
After having been blown away by the Indian bowlers in the first Test, where they lost by an innings, the West Indian batters were compact and risk-averse as they put their side at a point of possibility.,
West Indies lost Chanderpaul late in the day, with Ravindra Jadeja snaring the left-handed batter. But Kirk McKenzie helped his captain see out the rest of the day, with West Indies still trailing India by 352 runs.READ THE FULL DAY 2 REPORT HERE
- July 22, 2023 18:20Welcome
Welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the second Test between India and West Indies at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain in Trinidad. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live-action.
