Live Score IND vs WI 2nd Test, Day 3: McKenzie, Brathwaite continue for West Indies against India

Kohli had to grind it, his application was fantastic: Fielding coach Dilip

Virat Kohli curbed his flamboyance and displayed tremendous application and temperament on his way to his 29th Test hundred during the second Test against West Indies, said India’s fielding coach T Dilip.

The 34-year-old Kohli on Friday ended his five-year-long drought for an overseas Test century as he hit a polished 121 in 206 balls in India’s commendable first innings score of 438 to equal Sir Don Bradman’s record of 29 Test tons.

He had scored his last Test hundred outside India in 2018.

“One good factor is it is his 500th match and it is a special occasion and he has continued his form from the last match. If you look at his innings, there was no flamboyant drive, he had to grind it, same as what he did in the first game,” Dilip said during the press conference after the second day’s play.

