Mongolia bowled out for 12 by Japan to register second-lowest total in T20I history

Mongolia registered the dubious record of being bowled out for the second-lowest score in T20I history during the match against Japan on Monday.

After conceding 217 to the host nation in its 20-over essay, Mongolia was bowled out for 12 within 8.5 overs, only better than Isle of Man’s 10 all out against Spain in 2023.

Sabaorish Ravichandran top-scored for Japan, scoring 69 runs in 39 balls with six fours and four sixes. Kazuma Kato-Stafford and Ibrahim Takahashi played quick cameos at the end to post a formidable total at the Sano International Cricket Ground.

In its reply, not a single Mongolian batter was able to tally a double digit score as Kato-Stafford ran though the batting line-up in his opening spell, picking up a fifer within four overs.

Abdul Samad and Makoto Taniyama picked two wickets apiece while debutant Benjamin Ito-Davis also scalped a wicket.

Tur Sumya top-scored for Mongolia, with four runs from 12 balls. Opening batter Namsrai Bat-yalalt was the only other player to play more than ten deliveries, eventually falling for a 12-ball 2 to Ito-Davis.