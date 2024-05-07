Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 squad: Little, Tector star in 15-member team led by Stirling

Ireland on Tuesday announced its 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and Caribbean.

Ireland has been placed in Group A along with India, Pakistan, USA and Canada. It will play its first game on June 5 against inaugural-edition winner India.

Ireland has featured in seven T20 World Cups so far, winning seven of its 25 matches. In 2022, Ireland finished fifth in Group 1 of the Super 12 stage.

SQUAD Paul Stirling (c), Andy Balbirnie, Ross Adair, Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Neil Rock, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Graham Hume, Craig Young, Ben White.

All teams are allowed to make changes to their squad until 25 May, after which any alteration will require approval from ICC’s Event Technical Committee.