Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 squad: Little, Tector star in 15-member team led by Stirling

Ireland, making its eighth appearance in the T20 World Cup, will open its 2024 campaign against India on June 5.

Published : May 07, 2024 23:31 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Paul Stirling and Andy Balbirnie in action during a T20 match in 2021.
FILE PHOTO: Paul Stirling and Andy Balbirnie in action during a T20 match in 2021. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Paul Stirling and Andy Balbirnie in action during a T20 match in 2021. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Ireland on Tuesday announced its 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and Caribbean.

Ireland has been placed in Group A along with India, Pakistan, USA and Canada. It will play its first game on June 5 against inaugural-edition winner India.

Ireland has featured in seven T20 World Cups so far, winning seven of its 25 matches. In 2022, Ireland finished fifth in Group 1 of the Super 12 stage.

SQUAD
Paul Stirling (c), Andy Balbirnie, Ross Adair, Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Neil Rock, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Graham Hume, Craig Young, Ben White.

All teams are allowed to make changes to their squad until 25 May, after which any alteration will require approval from ICC’s Event Technical Committee.

Related Topics

T20 World Cup /

Ireland /

India

Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

