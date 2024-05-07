Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 squad: Little, Tector star in 15-member team led by Stirling

Ireland on Tuesday announced its 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and Caribbean.
Ireland has been placed in Group A along with India, Pakistan, USA and Canada. It will play its first game on June 5 against inaugural-edition winner India.
Ireland has featured in seven T20 World Cups so far, winning seven of its 25 matches. In 2022, Ireland finished fifth in Group 1 of the Super 12 stage.
SQUAD
All teams are allowed to make changes to their squad until 25 May, after which any alteration will require approval from ICC’s Event Technical Committee.
