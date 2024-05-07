MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

BAN vs ZIM, 3rd T20I: Bangladesh seals series with nine-run win over Zimbabwe

Playing his first match in the series, Zimbabwe’s Faraz Akram hit an unbeaten 34 off 19 balls, a record for any Zimbabwean batting at number 10, but the visitor still finished short.

Published : May 07, 2024 19:14 IST , Chittagong - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Bangladesh’s players celebrate after their win against Zimbabwe in the third Twenty20 international cricket match.
Bangladesh’s players celebrate after their win against Zimbabwe in the third Twenty20 international cricket match. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Bangladesh’s players celebrate after their win against Zimbabwe in the third Twenty20 international cricket match. | Photo Credit: AFP

Bangladesh survived a late onslaught from Faraz Akram to beat Zimbabwe by nine runs in the third Twenty20 international and seal the five-match series 3-0 in Chittagong on Tuesday.

Playing his first match in the series, Faraz hit an unbeaten 34 off 19 balls, a record for any Zimbabwean batting at number 10, but the visitors still finished short at 156-9.

Faraz and Wellington Masakadza put on 54 for the ninth wicket to lift the side from 91-8.

The visitor needed 21 runs from the final over but Mohammad Saifuddin bowled Masakadza in the first ball to put Bangladesh back on top.

Saifuddin, who made 3-42, held his nerve to concede only three runs from the last three balls.

Towhid Hridoy earlier scored his maiden Twenty20 international with 57 off 38 balls, helping Bangladesh recover from a sluggish start after it was put in to bat first.

ALSO READ | Mohammad Amir back for ‘unfinished work’ at T20 World Cup

Jaker Ali provided Towhid ample support with 44 off 34 balls as the pair shared 87 for the fourth wicket. Blessing Muzarabani claimed 3-14 for Zimbabwe, his career best figure, but his teammates struggled to contain the innings.

Muzarabani bowled Liton Das for 12 as the opener shuffled across to play a paddle sweep, only to miss the line of the ball.

Skipper Sikandar Raza bowled his counterpart Najmul Hossain Shanto for six to leave Bangladesh 29-2. Jaker joined Towhid after Faraz scalped opener Tanzid Hasan for 21 to help Bangladesh shift gear.

Muzarabani bowled Towhid and Jaker in the space of three balls in the penultimate over.

Bangladesh won the opening two matches to lead the five-match series 2-0. The final two matches of the series will be played in Dhaka on Friday and Sunday.

Related stories

Related Topics

Bangladesh /

Zimbabwe /

Najmul Hossain Shanto /

Sikandar Raza

Latest on Sportstar

  1. DC vs RR Live Score IPL 2024: Sanju Samson wins toss, Rajasthan Royals opts to bowl vs Delhi Capitals, Ishant returns; predicted XI, team news
    Team Sportstar
  2. BAN vs ZIM, 3rd T20I: Bangladesh seals series with nine-run win over Zimbabwe
    AFP
  3. DC vs RR Live Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals wins toss, to bowl first vs Delhi Capitals
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Can Rajasthan Royals achieve the best-ever points tally in an Indian Premier League season?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, May 7: India’s Kavin Quintal bags top-10 finish in JuniorGP World C’ship
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. BAN vs ZIM, 3rd T20I: Bangladesh seals series with nine-run win over Zimbabwe
    AFP
  2. Mohammad Amir back for ‘unfinished work’ at T20 World Cup
    AFP
  3. Fraser-McGurk shrugs off T20 World Cup 2024 snub
    Reuters
  4. Scotland T20 World Cup squad 2024: Richie Berrington leads 15-member side
    Team Sportstar
  5. Uganda T20 World Cup 2024 squad: Uganda names team for historic first WC appearance; 43-year-old Frank Nsubuga finds a spot
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. DC vs RR Live Score IPL 2024: Sanju Samson wins toss, Rajasthan Royals opts to bowl vs Delhi Capitals, Ishant returns; predicted XI, team news
    Team Sportstar
  2. BAN vs ZIM, 3rd T20I: Bangladesh seals series with nine-run win over Zimbabwe
    AFP
  3. DC vs RR Live Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals wins toss, to bowl first vs Delhi Capitals
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Can Rajasthan Royals achieve the best-ever points tally in an Indian Premier League season?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, May 7: India’s Kavin Quintal bags top-10 finish in JuniorGP World C’ship
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment