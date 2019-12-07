Cricket Cricket India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli masterclass stuns Kieron Pollard & Co. Virat Kohli struggled initially during the run chase against West Indies but the Indian captain switched to beast mode to guide his side to a win. Team Sportstar 07 December, 2019 10:34 IST Indian captain Virat Kohli scored 94 off 50 balls to guide his side to a win against West Indies in the first T20I on Friday. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 07 December, 2019 10:34 IST India beat West Indies by six wickets chasing 208 in the opening T20I of a three-match series in Hyderabad on Friday. Once again the man who anchored the run chase was skipper Virat Kohli.He took home the player of the match (POTM) award as well. But initially, Kohli was struggling to get going. He was happy to play second fiddle to opener K.L. Rahul who was striking the ball well. Moreover, only after facing 15 balls did the Indian captain's strike rate touch the three-figure mark.Kohli was batting at 21 off 21 balls at one point and India needed 117 more runs to win from 58 balls. The next delivery he faced was bowled by Hayden Walsh Jr. It was back of a length, outside off and Kohli almost played the ball onto the stumps as an under-edge headed towards the boundary. A couple of stares, a brief exchange with Williams and a fired-up Kohli came up with a masterclass to stun the Windies. View this post on Instagram You do not mess with the Skip! #TeamIndia #INDvWI @paytm A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam) on Dec 6, 2019 at 8:53am PST With Kohli having got his eye in, India needed 85 off 42 balls and in the next 29 balls, the India skipper smashed 73 runs to finish off the run chase with eight balls remaining. With an unbeaten 94 off just 50 deliveries, Kohli also reached his highest T20I score."To young batsmen watching, don't follow the first half of my innings," the 31-year old Indian batsman said after receiving the POTM award with a huge smile on his face.VIRAT KOHLI'S T20I STATS:Matches - 73Runs - 2544Average - 51.91Strike Rate - 136.70Highest - 94* "The aim is not to play slam-bang cricket. One of Rohit or I have to play long in this team. That's the role I play in every team I play in. Basic funda is that I don't want to change my game too much for T20Is. I'm an all-format player," the India skipper said. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.