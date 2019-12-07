Rahul: Not the easiest pitch to bat on

India opener K.L. Rahul, back in the business of scoring runs, said he hoped to continue in the same vein.

“The World Cup is a long way to go. I got to bat at the top of the order after a couple of series. I am looking forward to making the best use of it and not worry about the World Cup now itself as there are lots of matches in between,” said Rahul.

“I can’t say the wicket was bad. Both teams scored over 200, but it (pitch) wasn’t the easiest to bat on. When you are chasing 200-plus, obviously you want to come out hard,” said Rahul.

“We found it a bit difficult in the middle to find boundaries. But we always knew that once we hit a few boundaries, the runs will start coming. We just had to stay patient and keep the intent going. Fortunately, Virat carried on,” said Rahul.

Losing sight

On India’s fielding lapses, Rahul felt that the lights were pretty low and the players lost sight sometimes. “But again, we have played here before and we knew what to expect and we don’t complain about these things,” he said.

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard said he would love to look at the positives more than the negatives.

“I should commend our batsmen for the way they batted,” he said. “I think we gave too many extra balls which we cannot afford against such world-class Indian batsmen. Maybe the execution in bowling was not up to the mark,” said Pollard.

On Kohli’s gestures after he had hit pacer Williams for a six, Pollard said the Indian skipper is an “animated character, a great batsman” and that it was all part and parcel of the game. “You have to be like that sometimes. I am fine with that,” he said.