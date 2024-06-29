Virat Kohli equalled the record for hitting the most fours in T20 World Cup history during the 2024 final against South Africa at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday.

Kohli went level with former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene, who has 111 fours in 31 innings in the tournament’s history. Kohli equalled Jayawardene’s tally in 33 innings.

The former India captain started his innings with two consecutive boundaries off Marco Jansen and struck a total six fours and two sixes. He was eventually dismissed for a 59-ball 76, which help India post 176 runs in 20 overs, the highest team total in a T20 World Cup final.

Kohli’s 72-run partnership with Axar Patel for the fourth wicket helped India recover from 34 for three after Rohit Sharma elected to bat.

MOST FOURS IN T20 WORLD CUP