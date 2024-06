Virat Kohli scores in ICC tournament finals - full list after IND vs SA, T20 World Cup final

Former India skipper continued as the leading run-scorer in ICC tournament finals during his 76-run knock against South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 final in Barbados on Saturday.

Kohli, playing his eighth ICC final, had scored 334 runs in nine innings before this innings. The next best scorer is Kumar Sangakkara with 320 runs in seven innings.

Most runs scored in ICC finals

1) Virat Kohli - 410 in 10 innings

2) Kumar Sangakkara - 320 runs in seven innings

3) Travis Head - 318 runs in three innings

4) Mahela Jayawardene - 270 runs in seven innings

5) Adam Gilchrist - 262 runs in four innings

Full list of scores by Virat Kohli

1) 35 vs Sri Lanka, ODI World Cup Final

2) 43 vs England, Champions Trophy Final

3) 77 vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup Final

4) 5 vs Pakistan, Champions Trophy Final

5) 44 and 13 vs New Zealand, WTC Final

6) 14 and 49 vs Australia, WTC Final

7) 54 vs Australia, ODI World Cup Final

8) 76 vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Final