  • T20 World Cup 2012 — 185 in 5 matches
  • T20 World Cup 2014 — 319 in 6 matches
  • T20 World Cup 2016 — 273 in 5 matches
  • T20 World Cup 2021 — 68 in 5 matches
  • T20 World Cup 2022 — 296 in 6 matches
  • T20 World Cup 2024 — 151 in 8 matches