India opener Virat Kohli ended his T20 World Cup 2024 campaign with the bat with 151 runs in eight matches.
The former India skipper slammed a brilliant fifty and recorded 76 runs against South Africa in the final on Saturday at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.
Virat had 75 runs in seven innings ahead of this final with the previous highest score being 37 off 28 against Bangladesh in the Super 8 stage.
Virat is the highest run-getter in the T20 World Cup. The 35-year-old batter has scored 1292 runs at a healthy average of 58.72.
Virat Kohli in T20 World Cup 2024
VIRAT KOHLI IN T20 WORLD CUP OVER THE YEARS
- T20 World Cup 2012 — 185 in 5 matches
- T20 World Cup 2014 — 319 in 6 matches
- T20 World Cup 2016 — 273 in 5 matches
- T20 World Cup 2021 — 68 in 5 matches
- T20 World Cup 2022 — 296 in 6 matches
- T20 World Cup 2024 — 151 in 8 matches
