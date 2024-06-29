Virat Kohli scored 76 runs in 59 balls to take India to a record highest total in T20 World Cup finals against South Africa in Barbados on Saturday.
Kohli’s fifty and Axar Patel’s 47 took India to 176/7 in first innings.
HIGHEST TEAM TOTALS IN T20 WORLD CUP FINAL
- 176/7 (20) India vs South Africa - 2024
- 173/2 (18.5) Australia vs New Zealand - 2021
- 172/4 (20) New Zealand vs Australia - 2021
- 161/6 (19.4) West Indies vs England - 2016
- 157/5 (20) India vs Pakistan - 2007
- 155/9 (20) England vs West Indies - 2016
