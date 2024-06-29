  • 176/7 (20) India vs South Africa - 2024
  • 173/2 (18.5) Australia vs New Zealand - 2021
  • 172/4 (20) New Zealand vs Australia - 2021
  • 161/6 (19.4) West Indies vs England - 2016
  • 157/5 (20) India vs Pakistan - 2007
  • 155/9 (20) England vs West Indies - 2016