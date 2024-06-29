  • 52 balls - Mohammad Rizwan - Pakistan vs Canada, New York, 2024
  • 50 balls - David Miller - South Africa vs Netherlands, New York, 2024
  • 49 balls - Devon Smith - West Indies vs Bangladesh, Johannesburg, 2007
  • 49 balls - David Hussey - Australia vs England, Barbados, 2010
  • 49 ball - Suryakumar Yadav - India vs USA, New York, 2024
  • 48 ball - Virat Kohli - India vs South Africa, Barbados, 2024