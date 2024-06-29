Virat Kohli recorded its slowest fifty in T20I cricket during the T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday.

Indian opener reached his fifty in 48 deliveries in the 17th over.

FOLLOW LIVE | IND VS SA T20 WORLD CUP FINAL

This is the second-slowest fifty by an Indian in the T20 World Cup. Suryakumar Yadav’s 49-ball half-century against the USA in this edition is the slowest by an Indian.

Mohammad Rizwan’s 52-ball fifty against Canada is the slowest in the T20 World Cup.

SLOWEST FIFTIES IN T20 WORLD CUP HISTORY