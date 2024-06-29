Virat Kohli recorded its slowest fifty in T20I cricket during the T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday.
Indian opener reached his fifty in 48 deliveries in the 17th over.
FOLLOW LIVE | IND VS SA T20 WORLD CUP FINAL
This is the second-slowest fifty by an Indian in the T20 World Cup. Suryakumar Yadav’s 49-ball half-century against the USA in this edition is the slowest by an Indian.
Mohammad Rizwan’s 52-ball fifty against Canada is the slowest in the T20 World Cup.
SLOWEST FIFTIES IN T20 WORLD CUP HISTORY
- 52 balls - Mohammad Rizwan - Pakistan vs Canada, New York, 2024
- 50 balls - David Miller - South Africa vs Netherlands, New York, 2024
- 49 balls - Devon Smith - West Indies vs Bangladesh, Johannesburg, 2007
- 49 balls - David Hussey - Australia vs England, Barbados, 2010
- 49 ball - Suryakumar Yadav - India vs USA, New York, 2024
- 48 ball - Virat Kohli - India vs South Africa, Barbados, 2024
Latest on Sportstar
- Virat Kohli ends T20 World Cup 2024 campaign on high, finishes with 151 runs
- India vs South Africa LIVE Score, T20 World Cup Final 2024: Virat Kohli, Axar Patel power India to 176/7
- Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for Canada vs Chile Group A match?
- LIVE Switzerland vs Italy Euro 2024 score, round of 16: SUI 0-0 ITA; Swiss dominate early on
- Virat Kohli records his slowest fifty in T20Is during India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Final
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE