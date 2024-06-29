MagazineBuy Print

Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for Canada vs Chile Group A match?

Roldan is an immensely experienced match official, having been a FIFA referee since 2008, before making his league debut in 2009.

Published : Jun 29, 2024 21:50 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Referee Wilmar Roldan from Colombia shows a yellow card to Venezuela’s Darwin Machis during a Copa America Group B match against Ecuador.
Referee Wilmar Roldan from Colombia shows a yellow card to Venezuela's Darwin Machis during a Copa America Group B match against Ecuador. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Referee Wilmar Roldan from Colombia shows a yellow card to Venezuela’s Darwin Machis during a Copa America Group B match against Ecuador. | Photo Credit: AP

Canada and Chile face each other in Group A in Copa America 2024 on Saturday at the Inter & Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Wilmar Roldan of Colombia will be the referee for this match.

Roldan is an immensely experienced match official, having been a FIFA referee since 2008, before making his league debut in 2009.

He has already refereed in the ongoing edition of the Copa America once before when he officiated the Ecuador and Venezuela match that ended in the latter’s favour 2-1.

This is Roldan’s fifth Copa America edition, having previously refereed in the 2011, 2015, 2019, and 2021 editions. The Colombian was the referee of the 2015 final that saw Chile beat Argentina 4-1 on penalties. Moreover, he als officiated Chile’s 0-3 loss to Peru in the 2019 semifinals.

In the 2021 edition, Roldan refereed two Chile matches in the group stage which included a 1-1 draw to Argentina and 0-2 loss to Paraguay.

Full list of match officials for Canada vs Chile Copa America 2024
Referee: Wilmar Roldan (COL)
Assistant referees: Alexander Guzman (COL), Jhon A Leon (COL)
Fourth Official: Jhon Ospina (COL)
Fifth Official: Corey Parker (USA)
VAR: Armando Villarreal (USA)
Assistant VAR: Yadir Acuna (COL)

