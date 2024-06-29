Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for Canada vs Chile Group A match?

Canada and Chile face each other in Group A in Copa America 2024 on Saturday at the Inter & Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Wilmar Roldan of Colombia will be the referee for this match.

Roldan is an immensely experienced match official, having been a FIFA referee since 2008, before making his league debut in 2009.

He has already refereed in the ongoing edition of the Copa America once before when he officiated the Ecuador and Venezuela match that ended in the latter’s favour 2-1.

This is Roldan’s fifth Copa America edition, having previously refereed in the 2011, 2015, 2019, and 2021 editions. The Colombian was the referee of the 2015 final that saw Chile beat Argentina 4-1 on penalties. Moreover, he als officiated Chile’s 0-3 loss to Peru in the 2019 semifinals.

In the 2021 edition, Roldan refereed two Chile matches in the group stage which included a 1-1 draw to Argentina and 0-2 loss to Paraguay.