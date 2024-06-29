MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Canada vs Chile, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups, formations, team news for CAN v CHI Group A match

Here’s a prediction of who is most likely to get the nod to start ahead of Canada vs Chile in Copa America 2024 in a Group A match.

Published : Jun 29, 2024 20:43 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Alphonso Davies of Canada runs with the ball during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 between Peru and Canada.
Alphonso Davies of Canada runs with the ball during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 between Peru and Canada. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Alphonso Davies of Canada runs with the ball during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 between Peru and Canada. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Canada faces Chile on Saturday in a Group A fixture in the Copa America 2024 at the Inter & Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

There are no major injuries or suspensions for either team.

However, there were some concerns regarding Chilean marksman Alexis Sanchez’s form, especially when he was taken off at the 66th minute during the team’s 0-1 loss to Argentina. Nonetheless, Victor Davila backed his teammate’s form and lay rest to any doubts.

Predicted Lineups for Canada vs Chile

Canada (4-2-3-1): Crepeau (GK), Laryea, Cornelius, Bombito, Johnston, Eustaquio, Kone, Davies, David, Millar, Larin.

Chile (4-2-3-1): Bravo, Suazo, Diaz, Lichnovsky, Isla, Echeverria, Pulgar, Davila, Sanchez, Osorio, Vargas

Related Topics

Canada /

Chile /

Copa America 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs SA Final Live Scorecard Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: India 75/3; Kohli, Axar rebuild after South Africa strikes in PowerPlay
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup Final 2024: IND 75/3 (10); Kohli, Axar Patel rebuild after top order collapse
    Team Sportstar
  3. Canada vs Chile, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups, formations, team news for CAN v CHI Group A match
    Team Sportstar
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma falls early in IND vs SA final, finishes campaign with 257 runs
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs SA: Rishabh Pant becomes first Indian batter to get out on duck in T20 World Cup final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Canada vs Chile, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups, formations, team news for CAN v CHI Group A match
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Why is Xherdan Shaqiri no starting in Italy vs Switzerland?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Canada vs Chile LIVE stream info, Copa America 2024: When, where to watch the CAN v CHI Group A match? Preview
    Team Sportstar
  4. LIVE Switzerland vs Italy Euro 2024 score, round of 16: SUI v ITA; Chiesa in starting lineup, Shaqiri benched
    Team Sportstar
  5. England keeper Mary Earps to leave Manchester United
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs SA Final Live Scorecard Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: India 75/3; Kohli, Axar rebuild after South Africa strikes in PowerPlay
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup Final 2024: IND 75/3 (10); Kohli, Axar Patel rebuild after top order collapse
    Team Sportstar
  3. Canada vs Chile, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups, formations, team news for CAN v CHI Group A match
    Team Sportstar
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma falls early in IND vs SA final, finishes campaign with 257 runs
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs SA: Rishabh Pant becomes first Indian batter to get out on duck in T20 World Cup final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment