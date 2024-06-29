Canada vs Chile, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups, formations, team news for CAN v CHI Group A match

Canada faces Chile on Saturday in a Group A fixture in the Copa America 2024 at the Inter & Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

There are no major injuries or suspensions for either team.

However, there were some concerns regarding Chilean marksman Alexis Sanchez’s form, especially when he was taken off at the 66th minute during the team’s 0-1 loss to Argentina. Nonetheless, Victor Davila backed his teammate’s form and lay rest to any doubts.

Predicted Lineups for Canada vs Chile

Canada (4-2-3-1): Crepeau (GK), Laryea, Cornelius, Bombito, Johnston, Eustaquio, Kone, Davies, David, Millar, Larin.

Chile (4-2-3-1): Bravo, Suazo, Diaz, Lichnovsky, Isla, Echeverria, Pulgar, Davila, Sanchez, Osorio, Vargas