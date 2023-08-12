MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Virat Kohli hails Babar Azam as ‘top batsman in the world across formats’

Babar, the top-ranked ODI batter in the world, is also ranked in the top five in Tests and T20Is, making him the only player to be ranked in the top five across formats.

Published : Aug 12, 2023 22:00 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Babar Azam of Pakistan and Virat Kohli of India.
FILE PHOTO: Babar Azam of Pakistan and Virat Kohli of India. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Babar Azam of Pakistan and Virat Kohli of India. | Photo Credit: AFP

India star batter Virat Kohli hailed Pakistan skipper Babar Azam as one of the best batters in the world across formats while recalling his first meeting with him during an interaction with Star Sports on Saturday.

“The first interaction I had with him [Babar] was during the 2019 [ODI] World Cup after the game in Manchester. I’ve known Imad [Wasim] since the Under-19 World Cup, and he said Babar wanted to have a chat. We sat down and spoke about the game.

“I saw a lot of regard and respect from him from day one, and that hasn’t changed. Regardless of the fact he’s probably the top batsman in the world across formats, and rightly so. Performs so consistently and I’ve always enjoyed watching him play,” Kohli said.

Babar, the top-ranked ODI batter in the world, is also ranked in the top five in Tests and T20Is, making him the only player to be ranked in the top five across formats.

Archrivals India and Pakistan will face off in the Asia Cup in Kandy on September 2 and could also meet in the Super 4 stage of the tournament. The rivalry will intensify when the two clash in the ICC Cricket World Cup in Ahmedabad on October 14.

Related Topics

Virat Kohli /

Babar Azam /

ICC Cricket World Cup /

Asia Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs WI 4th T20I, Live Score: India 37/0, needs 142 to win; Yashasvi Jaiswal on the attack
    Team Sportstar
  2. Virat Kohli hails Babar Azam as ‘top batsman in the world across formats’
    Team Sportstar
  3. Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Live Score, Arab Club Champions Cup final: Al Nassr 0-1 Al Hilal after 75 minutes; Al Amri sent off with red card; Nassr one man down
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Malaysia Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy: IND 3-3 MAS; Gurjant, Harmanpreet pull India level - IND vs MAS final updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIDE World Cup: New world no. 7 Gukesh, Arjun near quarterfinals
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Virat Kohli hails Babar Azam as ‘top batsman in the world across formats’
    Team Sportstar
  2. Afghanistan ropes in Milap Mewada as batting coach in Asia Cup, ODI World Cup build-up
    Shayan Acharya
  3. IND vs WI 4th T20I, Live Score: India 37/0, needs 142 to win; Yashasvi Jaiswal on the attack
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asia Cup 2023 squads: Full list of players, teams ahead of continental event
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction, 4th T20I: India vs West Indies Playing 11 updates, fantasy picks, squads live streaming info 
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs WI 4th T20I, Live Score: India 37/0, needs 142 to win; Yashasvi Jaiswal on the attack
    Team Sportstar
  2. Virat Kohli hails Babar Azam as ‘top batsman in the world across formats’
    Team Sportstar
  3. Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Live Score, Arab Club Champions Cup final: Al Nassr 0-1 Al Hilal after 75 minutes; Al Amri sent off with red card; Nassr one man down
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Malaysia Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy: IND 3-3 MAS; Gurjant, Harmanpreet pull India level - IND vs MAS final updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIDE World Cup: New world no. 7 Gukesh, Arjun near quarterfinals
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment