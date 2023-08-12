Virat Kohli hails Babar Azam as ‘top batsman in the world across formats’

India star batter Virat Kohli hailed Pakistan skipper Babar Azam as one of the best batters in the world across formats while recalling his first meeting with him during an interaction with Star Sports on Saturday.

“The first interaction I had with him [Babar] was during the 2019 [ODI] World Cup after the game in Manchester. I’ve known Imad [Wasim] since the Under-19 World Cup, and he said Babar wanted to have a chat. We sat down and spoke about the game.

“I saw a lot of regard and respect from him from day one, and that hasn’t changed. Regardless of the fact he’s probably the top batsman in the world across formats, and rightly so. Performs so consistently and I’ve always enjoyed watching him play,” Kohli said.

Babar, the top-ranked ODI batter in the world, is also ranked in the top five in Tests and T20Is, making him the only player to be ranked in the top five across formats.

Archrivals India and Pakistan will face off in the Asia Cup in Kandy on September 2 and could also meet in the Super 4 stage of the tournament. The rivalry will intensify when the two clash in the ICC Cricket World Cup in Ahmedabad on October 14.