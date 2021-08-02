VVS Laxman tries his hand at the launch of Telangana Premier Golf League

The temptation to wield the club was irresistible on the greens of the Hyderabad Golf Association course adjacent to the historic Golconda Fort here.

Even for someone like the great India cricketer V.V.S. Laxman, who was here to grace the formal launch on Monday of the first edition of Sreenidhi University Telangana Premier Golf League (TPGL) to be held from September 12 to 21.

With proven skills with the willow, Laxman, who was interestingly at the golf course for the first time, just a couple of km away from his residence, looked initially reluctant to take the club and have a try at the tee-off.

But, when convinced that he can definitely test his ‘skills’ having weathered the best of bowling attacks with such ease on a cricket field, Laxman finally couldn’t say no.

Not surprisingly, after the first attempt to putt the ball from close range, Laxman, like any newcomer to the golf course, was all enthusiastic and excited, to have a few more strokes.

And, Laxman’s big smile after he came close to putting was pretty much understandable.

For sure, after the first feel of the golf course, it was obvious that this will not be the first and last visit to the venue and he will be a regular.

“I am sure many young golfers will take up this sport after the Premier League”, said Laxman, adding that the league will be a ‘trend-setter’.

“The atmosphere here is amazing and the Hyderabad Golf Club culture is unique with not much commercialisation.”

“I heard a lot about this course from my very dear friend Venkatapathi Raju (former India left-arm spinner and now a regular golfer). Being professional sportspersons, we always try to be the best in any field we choose,” he added with a big smile.