Washington Sundar to replace Axar Patel before Asia Cup 2023 final: Report

All-rounder Washington Sundar will join India’s squad in Colombo ahead of the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka as a replacement for Axar Patel, according to Cricbuzz.
Patel had suffered multiple injuries during India’s last Super 4 match against Bangladesh on Friday. The left-hand batter scored 42 runs off 34 deliveries in the match but could not steer his side to a victory. The 29-year-old’s participation in the final is uncertain thus prompting the addition of Sundar.
Sundar is also a part of the Indian team playing in the Asian Games in Hangzhou and will rejoin the squad in Bengaluru after the final, the report added.
The Tamil Nadu all-rounder has played played 16 One-Day Internationals for India, scoring 233 runs at 29.12 and claiming 16 wickets.
