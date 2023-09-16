MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Washington Sundar to replace Axar Patel before Asia Cup 2023 final: Report

The Tamil Nadu all-rounder will join the Indian squad ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 final against Sri Lanka on Sunday.

Published : Sep 16, 2023 12:03 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Washington Sundar plays a shot during a Twenty20 international cricket match between India and New Zealand.
India’s Washington Sundar plays a shot during a Twenty20 international cricket match between India and New Zealand. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

India’s Washington Sundar plays a shot during a Twenty20 international cricket match between India and New Zealand. | Photo Credit: AFP

All-rounder Washington Sundar will join India’s squad in Colombo ahead of the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka as a replacement for Axar Patel, according to Cricbuzz.

Patel had suffered multiple injuries during India’s last Super 4 match against Bangladesh on Friday. The left-hand batter scored 42 runs off 34 deliveries in the match but could not steer his side to a victory. The 29-year-old’s participation in the final is uncertain thus prompting the addition of Sundar.

Sundar is also a part of the Indian team playing in the Asian Games in Hangzhou and will rejoin the squad in Bengaluru after the final, the report added.

The Tamil Nadu all-rounder has played played 16 One-Day Internationals for India, scoring 233 runs at 29.12 and claiming 16 wickets.

MORE TO FOLLOW

Related Topics

Asia Cup /

Asia Cup 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Washington Sundar to replace Axar Patel before Asia Cup 2023 final: Report
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asia Cup 2023: Maheesh Theekshana ruled out of final due to hamstring injury
    Team Sportstar
  3. Neeraj Chopra, Diamond League Final: Preview, 2023 results, start list, when and where to watch?
    Team Sportstar
  4. VIDEO: Winning Asia Cup is important for momentum ahead of World Cup, says Shubman Gill
    Team Sportstar
  5. Travis Head’s ODI World Cup participation in doubt after fracturing left hand
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Washington Sundar to replace Axar Patel before Asia Cup 2023 final: Report
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asia Cup 2023: Maheesh Theekshana ruled out of final due to hamstring injury
    Team Sportstar
  3. Travis Head’s ODI World Cup participation in doubt after fracturing left hand
    PTI
  4. 2023 ODI World Cup venues: Chepauk Stadium — capacity, pitch info and areas that need attention
    S. Dipak Ragav,Ayan Acharya
  5. England heads into defence of Cricket World Cup on back of dominant ODI series win over New Zealand
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Washington Sundar to replace Axar Patel before Asia Cup 2023 final: Report
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asia Cup 2023: Maheesh Theekshana ruled out of final due to hamstring injury
    Team Sportstar
  3. Neeraj Chopra, Diamond League Final: Preview, 2023 results, start list, when and where to watch?
    Team Sportstar
  4. VIDEO: Winning Asia Cup is important for momentum ahead of World Cup, says Shubman Gill
    Team Sportstar
  5. Travis Head’s ODI World Cup participation in doubt after fracturing left hand
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment