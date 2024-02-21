WATCH: Guntur boy Vamshhi Krrishna hits six sixes in an over during C K Nayudu Trophy

Andhra wicketkeeper-batter Vamshhi Krishna’ brilliant century (110, 64b, 9x4, 10x6) on the first day, including a record-equalling feat of hitting sixes in one over, was one of the highlights of the drawn encounter between Andhra and Railways in the Col C. K. Nayudu Trophy (under-23) cricket championship match at Y.S. Raja Reddy Stadium in Kadapa.
Vamshhi from Guntur, who scored the fastest century in the CK Nayudu Trophy off 48 balls, hit leg-spinner Damandeep Singh in his first over and the 10th of the innings for six consecutive sixes in one over. This knock helped Andhra score 378 in the first innings.
And, in reply, Railways piled up a massive 865 for nine with Ansh Yadav (268, 597b, 14x4, 2x6), Ravi Singh (258, 311b, 17x4, 1x6) and Anchit Yadav (133, 219b, 13x4, 2x6) scoring centuries.
The match was called off after the Railways affected the declaration just before tea break as the two teams felt there was no chance for any result.
The Railways’ total is the highest score in the CK Nayudu Trophy beating the previous best of 841 for nine in 246 overs by Punjab against Delhi in 2017-18 at Mohali, according to ACA and BCCI scorer Akella Lakshmi Narasimham.
The scores:
