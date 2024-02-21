MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WATCH: Guntur boy Vamshhi Krrishna hits six sixes in an over during C K Nayudu Trophy

In reply, Railways piled up a massive 865 for nine - the highest score in the CK Nayudu Trophy.

Published : Feb 21, 2024 17:16 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
Vamshhi Krrishna from Guntur, who scored the fastest century in the CK Nayudu Trophy off 48 balls.
Vamshhi Krrishna from Guntur, who scored the fastest century in the CK Nayudu Trophy off 48 balls. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Vamshhi Krrishna from Guntur, who scored the fastest century in the CK Nayudu Trophy off 48 balls. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Andhra wicketkeeper-batter Vamshhi Krishna’ brilliant century (110, 64b, 9x4, 10x6) on the first day, including a record-equalling feat of hitting sixes in one over, was one of the highlights of the drawn encounter between Andhra and Railways in the Col C. K. Nayudu Trophy (under-23) cricket championship match at Y.S. Raja Reddy Stadium in Kadapa.

Vamshhi from Guntur, who scored the fastest century in the CK Nayudu Trophy off 48 balls, hit leg-spinner Damandeep Singh in his first over and the 10th of the innings for six consecutive sixes in one over. This knock helped Andhra score 378 in the first innings.

And, in reply, Railways piled up a massive 865 for nine with Ansh Yadav (268, 597b, 14x4, 2x6), Ravi Singh (258, 311b, 17x4, 1x6) and Anchit Yadav (133, 219b, 13x4, 2x6) scoring centuries.

The match was called off after the Railways affected the declaration just before tea break as the two teams felt there was no chance for any result.

The Railways’ total is the highest score in the CK Nayudu Trophy beating the previous best of 841 for nine in 246 overs by Punjab against Delhi in 2017-18 at Mohali, according to ACA and BCCI scorer Akella Lakshmi Narasimham.

The scores:
Andhra 378 in 93.5 overs (Vamshhi Krishna 110, Vamsi Krishna 55, S. Venkata Rahul 66 n.o., S.R. Kumar 3/37, M.D. Jaiswal 3/72) drew with Railways 865/9 decl in 231 overs (Ansh Yadav 268, Ravi Singh 258, Anchit Yadav 133, Shivam Gautam 46, Toufik Uddin 87, Purnank Tyagi 36).

Related Topics

C. K. Nayudu Trophy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian quarter-miler Anjali Devi banned for four years for a doping violation
    Stan Rayan
  2. WATCH: Guntur boy Vamshhi Krrishna hits six sixes in an over during C K Nayudu Trophy
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. Atletico’s Griezmann suffers ‘moderate’ ankle sprain
    AFP
  4. Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24, Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddhas: Lineups out, Puneri takes on Yoddhas; Haryana Steelers confronts Bengaluru Bulls in PKL 10 at 9
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, February 21
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. WATCH: Guntur boy Vamshhi Krrishna hits six sixes in an over during C K Nayudu Trophy
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. WATCH: Jurel hopes to meet Dhoni again during IND vs ENG Ranchi Test
    PTI
  3. Pope: ‘Definitely a chance’ Stokes will bowl in fourth India Test
    AFP
  4. AUS vs NZ, 1st T20I: Australia registers its third-highest successful run chase, beats New Zealand in last-ball thriller
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pakistan team fitness was lowest priority for Babar Azam, coach Mickey Arthur: Hafeez
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian quarter-miler Anjali Devi banned for four years for a doping violation
    Stan Rayan
  2. WATCH: Guntur boy Vamshhi Krrishna hits six sixes in an over during C K Nayudu Trophy
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. Atletico’s Griezmann suffers ‘moderate’ ankle sprain
    AFP
  4. Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24, Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddhas: Lineups out, Puneri takes on Yoddhas; Haryana Steelers confronts Bengaluru Bulls in PKL 10 at 9
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, February 21
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment