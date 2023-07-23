MagazineBuy Print

WATCH | Shreyanka Patil on the importance of self belief, seeking help for her ego

India and RCB bowler Shreyanka Patil in an interview with Sportstar, reveals the time when she had to seek help and address ego issues.

Published : Jul 23, 2023 16:49 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar

India and RCB bowler Shreyanka Patil in an interview with Sportstar, reveals the time when she had to seek help and address ego issues.

Undoubtedly, that was the toughest part of her career. “I learned that firstly, you should trust yourself and believe in your abilities, rather than people telling you what you are good at. Those days taught me that you should know yourself best, and trust is very important,” she says.

“Accepting things is the key. That’s something that I was lacking, and my coach told me that I don’t accept things. So, I countered him, and instead of giving me a definitive answer, Arjun told me to figure it out. I started thinking and slowly realised where I was going wrong,” she says.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
Team India will traverse 8400 kms over 35 days during the group phase of the 2023 ODI World Cup, venturing into nine cities.

Team India criss-cross the country in pursuit of elusive ICC title

Ayon Sengupta
