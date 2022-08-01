West Indies’ Deandra Dottin announces retirement from int’l cricket

West Indies women’s cricket side’s all-rounder Deandra Dottin on Monday announced retirement from international cricket.

The Barbadian player posted a statement on her official Twitter handle which confirmed the same.

“Please accept this as my formal retirement from the senior women’s West Indies team effective from 1st July 2022” the statement said.

Thanks to all for the love and support with in my past 14 years of playing cricket for West Indies! I look forward to be playing domestic cricket around the world pic.twitter.com/Vmw6AqpYQJ — Deandra Dottin (@Dottin_5) July 31, 2022

“This announcement has come with much contemplation as cricket has always been a passion of mine” she added.

Dottin made her national debut in 2008. In a career that spanned almost 14 years, she managed to score 3727 ODI runs at an average of 30.54, including three hundreds, and 2697 runs at 25.93 in the shortest format. She also managed to pick 72 ODI and 62 T20I wickets.

The Windies all-rounder however, has confirmed that she will continue playing domestic cricket around the world.