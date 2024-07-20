MagazineBuy Print

Eubanks, Giron advance to Newport ATP semifinals

The 28-year-old American eliminated Vukic 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (7/3) after two hours and five minutes in the grass-court event at Newport, Rhode Island.

Published : Jul 20, 2024 09:37 IST , NEW YORK - 2 MINS READ

AFP
FILE - Christopher Eubanks, ranked 128th, was only 6-15 in ATP matches this year until his Newport run.
FILE - Christopher Eubanks, ranked 128th, was only 6-15 in ATP matches this year until his Newport run. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE - Christopher Eubanks, ranked 128th, was only 6-15 in ATP matches this year until his Newport run. | Photo Credit: AP

Chris Eubanks won five of the last six points in a third-set tiebreaker to defeat Australia’s Aleksandar Vukic on Friday and reach the ATP Hall of Fame Open semifinals.

The 28-year-old American eliminated Vukic 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (7/3) after two hours and five minutes in the grass-court event at Newport, Rhode Island.

“The match had a lot of ups and downs. The third set I really caught a good rhythm and that energized me,” Eubanks said.

“After I got that first hold in the third set I felt like myself again. I was enjoying it. I was really pleased with how I played and how I competed. Excited to get another win.”

Eubanks, who won his only prior ATP final on Mallorca grass in June 2023, advanced to a Saturday semifinal against US second seed Marcos Giron, who ousted Aussie qualifier Alex Bolt 6-4, 6-1 to create an all-American last four.

Giron reached his third ATP semi-final of the year, all on home soil. He lost to Tommy Paul in February’s Dallas final and dropped a Delray Beach semifinal to Taylor Fritz.

ALSO READ: Hamburg Open 2024 - Zverev comes from behind to beat Gaston in round of 16, keeps title defence on track

The other semifinal will send wild card Reilly Opelka, in his first tournament since 2022 at Washington, against 19-year-old Alex Michelsen, last year’s Newport runner-up.

Opelka, at 1,188th in the world, is the lowest-ranked player in the ATP era to reach a semifinal, having tumbled during his absence following hip and wrist operations.

Eubanks, ranked 128th, was only 6-15 in ATP matches this year until his Newport run.

Vukic, who fell to 8-2 this year in deciding-set tiebreakers, surrendered a double fault to give Eubanks a 4-2 lead and Eubanks followed with a forehand winner.

They exchanged errant forehands before the sixth-seeded Aussie netted a forehand volley to hand fourth-seeded Eubanks the triumph.

Christopher Eubanks

