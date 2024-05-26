Southampton won the Championship playoffs final against Leeds United on Sunday to become the third and final team to win promotion to the Premier League next season.

Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton are the three Championship sides that have been promoted for the 2024-25 Premier League season.

Leicester won the Championship title with 97 points to get back into the English top-flight after being relegated last season.

Ipswich Town too achieved promotion to the Premier League for the first time in 22 years after beating Huddersfield Town on the final day of the Championship regular season.

Southampton finished the league stage fourth with 87 points but won the playoffs qualification. It beat West Bromwich Albion 3-1 on aggregate in the semifinal.

The Saints then beat Leeds 1-0 with an early goal scored by Adam Armstrong to seal their spot in the PL.

Three teams qualify for the Premier League every season: