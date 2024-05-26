MagazineBuy Print

Leverkusen’s ‘dream season’ will long be remembered - Alonso

Bayer Leverkusen’s German league and Cup double was the result of players keeping faith in the team throughout what turned into a dream season, coach Xabi Alonso said on Saturday.

Published : May 26, 2024 11:12 IST , BERLIN - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso celebrates after winning the German Cup.
Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso celebrates after winning the German Cup. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Leverkusen added the German Cup to its Bundesliga crown with a 1-0 victory over second division Kaiserslautern.

“In the end, to win like that meant we showed spirit, we fought for the fans for the club,” said Alonso. “It is huge success to win the double. We will remember this in the future.”

READ | Leverkusen clinches German Cup for first ever domestic double

Leverkusen lost only one of 53 matches across all competitions this season, its only defeat coming in Wednesday’s Europa League final against Atalanta.

They bounced back on Saturday, however, and despite playing with 10 men for more than half the game they snatched the win courtesy of Granit Xhaka’s 16th-minute goal.

“The most important thing was the belief of the team. They were ready to battle with 10 players and I am proud of that,” Alonso said.

“I need time to accept what happened this season. It was a dream season and to celebrate the last day like this here is special.”

