Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci announces retirement at the age of 37

The defender, who joined Fenerbahce in the January transfer window following an ill-fated transfer to Union Berlin last summer, will play his last match against Istanbulspor on Sunday.

Published : May 26, 2024 18:34 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE - Juventus’ Italian defender Leonardo Bonucci warms up prior to the UEFA Europa League semi-final first-leg football match between Juventus and Sevilla on May 11, 2023, at the Juventus stadium in Turin.
FILE - Juventus’ Italian defender Leonardo Bonucci warms up prior to the UEFA Europa League semi-final first-leg football match between Juventus and Sevilla on May 11, 2023, at the Juventus stadium in Turin. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE - Juventus’ Italian defender Leonardo Bonucci warms up prior to the UEFA Europa League semi-final first-leg football match between Juventus and Sevilla on May 11, 2023, at the Juventus stadium in Turin. | Photo Credit: AFP

Leonardo Bonucci announced retirement from professional football at the age of 37 on Sunday.

The defender, who joined Fenerbahce in the January transfer window following an ill-fated transfer to Union Berlin last summer, will play his last match against Istanbulspor on Sunday.

Bonucci said that he wants to finish his career with a trophy and can do so by winning the Super Lig with Fenerbahce if it wins against Istanbulspor and Galatasaray loses its last league match.

“It was a pleasure for me to be a part of this wonderful family. I tried to show my best on and off the field, but most importantly, we will fight our last battle tomorrow. I want to finish my career with a cup, and we have a chance to become champions tomorrow,” Bonucci told Fenerbahce in its official statement.

ALSO READ: Leverkusen clinches German Cup for first ever domestic double

He concluded his words by saying, “I thank everyone.”

“I have personally seen in him many times what a leader should be like. I thank him very much for always being there for the team on and off the field, said Hakan Yandas, one of Fenerbahce’s captains.

Bonucci spent the majority of his career in Juventus, with over 350 appearances for the record-time Italian champion. He has also had brief spells at Inter Milan and AC Milan.

Bonucci did not make Italy’s preliminary for Euro 2024 but played a major role in its Euro 2020 win, also scoring a goal in the final against England.

He has 121 caps in Italy and has scored eight goals for his country.

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
