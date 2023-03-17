Cricket

Watch: Pandya: Won’t play in WTC final as it won’t be ethical

Team Sportstar
17 March, 2023 14:43 IST
17 March, 2023 14:43 IST
| Video Credit: BCCI

With the Indian Test team qualifying for the WTC final, Hardik Pandya was asked if he would like to be part of the team for the final at The Oval. But the seasoned campaigner brushed it aside, saying, “No. I am an ethically very strong person. I haven’t done 10 per cent to reach there. I am not even a part of 1 per cent. So me coming there and taking someone’s place will ethically not go well.”

“If I want to play Test cricket, I’ll go through the grind and earn my spot. Hence, for that reason I will not be available for the WTC final or future Test series until I don’t feel that I have earned my spot,” he added. 

Cricket

