Will Pucovski withdraws from Australia Test squad to focus on mental health

Will Pucovski has pulled out of contention to be selected for Australia's Test squad against Pakistan to focus on his mental health.

The 21-year-old Australian batsman had been in line to push for the 14-man side, which will be named on Thursday ahead of the two-Test series starting November 21.

Pucovski has made a strong start in the Sheffield Shield, scoring 123 runs for Victoria against South Australia, while also impressing on tour with Australia A in England earlier in 2019.

He was also selected for an Australia A side that took on Pakistan in a three-day tour match in Perth this week.

Having previously taken two breaks to deal with his mental wellbeing, Pucovski informed Australia's management that he was struggling during Tuesday's evening session, as his side collapsed in their first innings.

"We applaud Will for having the courage to discuss his situation with team management in Perth," Cricket Australia's manager of national teams Ben Oliver said in a statement.

"Will's decision not to nominate for Test selection was the right one in the circumstances and one that everyone in the Australian cricket family supports.

"Mental health is a complex issue that unfortunately impacts many young men and women in our society. By Will bravely taking this position, he will undoubtedly inspire others facing similar challenges to speak up and take positive steps towards improving their mental wellbeing.

"The most important thing now is for Will to be given the time, space and expert support that he needs to return to full health as soon as possible. I speak on behalf of everyone in Australian cricket when I say we wish Will the very best in his recovery."

Pucovski's decision comes on the back of Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell confirming he is taking time off to address "difficulties" relating to his mental wellbeing.