Women’s Ashes 2023: England breaks Australia’s six-year long streak in T20Is

England women’s team had a memorable Saturday night at Lord’s when it defeated Australia in the third T20I to win the three-match series 2-1.

The win not only kept the multi-format Ashes series alive for the hosts with three ODIs still left to decide the winner, but also saw Australian women losing its first series after six years, ending a 15-series win streak in the shorter format.

The English win came on the back of Alice Capsey’s spirited knock of 46 from 23 balls while chasing a revised target of 119 runs with four balls to spare where only 14 overs were allowed in the rain-hit game.

Where the third game saw Capsey’s blazing knock, Australia had to deal with Danni Wyatt’s 76 off 46 setting up the game for England in the second T20I to level the series.

After the end of the T20I series, England has now got four points in four games in this Ashes, behind Australia’s six, who won the only Test and earned four points through it before winning the first T20I to get another two points.

With six more points left to take, the series is now very much open.

The last time Australia lost a T20I series was back in 2017 against New Zealand at home when it lost 1-2 in the three-match series. Incidentally, Australia had won the first game but lost the next two games.

England and Australia will next play three ODIs to decide the winner of this Ashes - a format that the Alyssa Healy-led side has not lost a series in since August 2014.

If England do end up winning the next three matches, it’ll not only win the Ashes after 2014 but also break Australia’s 20 series win streak in ODIs.