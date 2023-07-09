MagazineBuy Print

ENG vs AUS 3rd Test day 4 LIVE Score: Starc removes Ali for five; England 60/2 in 251 chase

ENG vs AUS: Follow Sportstar’s live coverage of the third Ashes Test between England and Australia at Headingley.

Updated : Jul 09, 2023 16:17 IST

Team Sportstar
Mitchell Starc castled Moeen Ali.
Mitchell Starc castled Moeen Ali. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Mitchell Starc castled Moeen Ali. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

ENG vs AUS: Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the third Ashes Test between England and Australia at Headingley.

  • July 09, 2023 16:11
    4
    ENG 59/1 in 13 overs

    Ali gets a single from the first ball of the over to give the strike back to Crawley. Cummins to Crawley, FOUR! Byes! The bouncer went way above the keeper Carey to give England four free runs. Six off the over.

  • July 09, 2023 16:03
    ENG 53/1 in 12 overs - Fifty up for England

    Starc to Crawley, a single towards covers which brings up fifty for England in the 12th over. Starc continues his good spell with surprise short balls in between. Three off the over.

  • July 09, 2023 16:01
    ENG 49/1 in 11 overs

    Cummins gives only a single from his over as Australia is building on the pressure created by Starc with an early wicket in overcast conditions.

  • July 09, 2023 15:52
    W
    ENG 48/1 in 10 overs - Starc traps Duckett!

    Starc with his third over. Starc to Duckett, OUT! Starc continued with a leg stump line on Duckett as he missed once again. A review follows quickly from the batter but three reds could not save him as he was standing way inside the crease and closer to his off stumps. First one down for England and Starc with the breakthrough. Moeen Ali comes in at number three and gets off the mark on the second delivery by placing the ball towards short mid-wicket. Starc to Crawley, FOUR! First boundary of the day as the outside edge off Crawley races past Marsh at the second slip towards third man for a boundary. An eventful over as a wicket along with six runs came from it.

    Ben Duckett lbw b Starc 23 (31b 3x4 0x6)

  • July 09, 2023 15:49
    ENG 42/0 in 9 overs

    Three off Cummins’s over as England gets close to the fifty-run mark.

  • July 09, 2023 15:45
    ENG 39/0 in 8 overs

    Starc continues from the other end. He delivers a sharp yorker-length ball to Crawley to start the over. Starc to Duckett, huge appeal for leg before, the ball shaped in for the left-hander and hit him on his thigh pads, first look indicates that the ball was going down the line so no review from Australia. Uh oh, the ball was hitting the leg stump but the umpire’s call saved the batter this time. Two runs from this over.

  • July 09, 2023 15:38
    ENG 37/0 in 7 overs

    Captain Pat Cummins from the other end. He keeps it mostly full, looking for some slight movement off the air but both openers are playing with care and not stopping themselves from playing their shots. Five from Cummins’ first over of the day.

  • July 09, 2023 15:32
    ENG 32/0 in 6 overs

    Starc starts with a good length ball, on the fourth stump line, and Crawley takes the day’s first run. Duckett gets a single off the first ball he faces. Starc to Crawley, fuller, inswinger hits him on his toe before getting a thick edge off the bat, good delivery from Starc to build the pressure. Three singles to finish the over.

  • July 09, 2023 15:31
    Live action!

    Mitchell Starc starts the proceedings for Australia with the new ball, Zak Crawley on the strike with Ben Duckett joining him from the non-striker end.

  • July 09, 2023 15:07
    Scores at stumps on day 3

    ENG: 27/0 in 5 overs & 237; AUS: 263 & 224

    - ENG needs 224 runs to win

  • July 09, 2023 14:53
    Live Streaming Info

    You can watch live action from Day 3 of the third Ashes Test between England and Australia at Headingley on the Sony Sports Network.
    The match will also be live-streamed

    via the Sony LIV app. You can also follow Sportstar’s live updates from the day’s play via this blog.


    The match will begin at 3:30 PM IST.


  • July 09, 2023 14:43
    Day 3 Report

    Ashes 2023: England chasing 251 to win after Head’s 77 gives Australia hope

    Travis Head erupted with a half-century to give Australia a chance and set England a target of 251 to win the third Ashes Test on a rainy third day on Saturday.

  • July 09, 2023 14:38
    Welcome!

    Stay Tuned for Sportstar’s live updates from the fourth day’s play in the 3rd Ashes Test between England and Australia at Headingley.

The Ashes 2023 /

Ashes /

England /

Australia

