WPL 2023: Aussie firepower in focus as Lanning’s Capitals face Healy’s Warriorz

Australia’s national team captain and deputy will lock horns when Delhi Capitals (DC) faces UP Warriorz (UPW) take each other in a Women’s Premier League group stage clash at the DY Patil Stadium on Tuesday.

DC’s Meg Lanning and UPW’s Alyssa Healy come into this game with wins in their opening fixtures.

Delhi almost cantered to a comfortable 60-run win against Royal Challengers Bangalore. That showing saw Delhi’s batting and bowling come to the party. The side posted the highest score of the WPL so far (joint-second highest women’s T20 franchise score and third-highest score in women’s T20s in India) with Lanning and Verma registering a formidable 162-run opening partnership. They blunted an RCB attack that comprised Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt and Renuka Singh among others.

With the ball, Delhi reaped the rewards of being the only franchise to invest in an associate player (which gives the side the advantage of fielding five foreign players). American left-arm pacer Tara Norris took a five-for on debut, derailing what initially looked like a spirited RCB response.

Warriorz, on the other hand, had a nervy start to the tournament with Gujarat Giants putting up a fight till the last over. A concoction of contrasts helped the team steal a thrilling three-wicket win in the end. A calm half-century from Kiran Navgire steadied the chase after a flurry of wickets fell and an adrenaline-powered late flourish from Grace Harris even had Healy signalling her players to calm down.

The two teams are evenly matched up for their clash. Warriorz possess one of the best blends of Indian and foreign talent in their squad and the thinktank was not afraid to experiment with the batting order, sending Navgire up at No.3 (a position she prefers) as opposed to the finishing role she was originally slotted in.

Lanning underlines the importance of having a captain of pedigree and she is spoilt for choice of attacking options in her arsenal. While Norris singlehandedly stole the show with the ball, Lanning will hope the rest of the line-up, with names like Shikha Pandey and Marizanne Kapp in the ranks, find their feet in the tournament.