IND-W vs AUS-W Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch India Women vs Australia Women 1st T20I?

India Women will take on Australia Women in the first T20I of a five-match series on Friday at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

With eyes on T20 World Cup 2023, India Women seek statement win against top-ranked Australia

Here is a look at the live telecast, streaming details and match timings ahead of the first T20I.

Which TV channels will broadcast IND-W vs AUS-W 1st T20I live?

The first T20I between India Women and Australia Women will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the online live stream of IND-W vs AUS-W 1st T20I?

The first T20I between India Women and Australia Women will be streamed LIVE on Disney+Hotstar.

At what time will IND-W vs AUS-W 1st T20I match begin?

The first T20I between India Women and Australia Women will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

When will IND-W vs AUS-W 1st T20I take place?

The first T20I between India Women and Australia Women will be held on Friday, December 9.

At what time will the toss for IND-W vs AUS-W 1st T20I take place?

The toss for the first T20I between India Women and Australia Women will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Where will IND-W vs AUS-W 1st T20I be played?

The first T20I between India Women and Australia Women will be played at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai.