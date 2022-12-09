Women's Cricket

IND-W vs AUS-W Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch India Women vs Australia Women 1st T20I?

IND-W vs AUS-W 1st T20I: Here are the live online streaming and TV broadcast details for the India Women vs Australia Women first T20I on Friday in Mumbai.

Team Sportstar
09 December, 2022 12:21 IST
09 December, 2022 12:21 IST
FILE PHOTO: Smriti Mandhana, vice-captain of India Women, in action.

FILE PHOTO: Smriti Mandhana, vice-captain of India Women, in action. | Photo Credit: ASIAN CRICKET COUNCIL

IND-W vs AUS-W 1st T20I: Here are the live online streaming and TV broadcast details for the India Women vs Australia Women first T20I on Friday in Mumbai.

India Women will take on Australia Women in the first T20I of a five-match series on Friday at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

With eyes on T20 World Cup 2023, India Women seek statement win against top-ranked Australia

Here is a look at the live telecast, streaming details and match timings ahead of the first T20I.

Which TV channels will broadcast IND-W vs AUS-W 1st T20I live?

The first T20I between India Women and Australia Women will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the online live stream of IND-W vs AUS-W 1st T20I?

The first T20I between India Women and Australia Women will be streamed LIVE on Disney+Hotstar.

At what time will IND-W vs AUS-W 1st T20I match begin?

The first T20I between India Women and Australia Women will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

When will IND-W vs AUS-W 1st T20I take place?

The first T20I between India Women and Australia Women will be held on Friday, December 9.

At what time will the toss for IND-W vs AUS-W 1st T20I take place?

The toss for the first T20I between India Women and Australia Women will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Where will IND-W vs AUS-W 1st T20I be played?

The first T20I between India Women and Australia Women will be played at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai.

THE SQUADS
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Devika Vaidya, S Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Harleen Deol.
Australia: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland.

Read more stories on Women's Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 Messi’s goal record vs Netherlands
Videos

Harmanpreet Kaur: Mental health important, we need a travelling psychologist

Jhulan Goswami: 2017 World Cup was the dhamaka that women’s cricket in India needed

Jhulan Goswami: Menstruation is no excuse for a female athlete, more research needed

Slide shows

In Pictures: India thrashes West Indies by 81 runs for 2nd World Cup warm-up win

In Pictures: India wins World Cup warm-up match against South Africa by 2 runs

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us