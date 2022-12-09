IND-W vs AUS-W head-to-head record in T20Is: India Women vs Australia Women most runs, wickets, overall stats

India Women and Australia Women will lock horns in a five-match T20I series with the first T20I being held on Friday, December 9 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

India Women will have odds stacked against them when they take on top-ranked Australia Women. The Women in Blue don’t hold an enviable record against the Aussies in the format, having won only six times out of 25. India Women’s last win over Australia came way back in February 2020 during the T20 World Cup when Poonam Yadav’s four for 19 gave the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side a 17-run win in Sydney.

The last time the two teams clashed, it was during a thrilling Commonwealth Games final where Australia edged India out by nine runs to win the gold.

IND-W VS AUS-W HEAD-TO-HEAD IN T20IS Matches played: 25 India Women won: 6 Australia Women won: 18 No result: 1 Last result: Australia Women won by nine runs (Birmingham; August 2022) Last five results: AUS-W won: 5; IND-W won: 0

An India Women versus Australia Women T20I fixture is yet to witness a centurion. Ashleigh Gardner came closes to it when she struck a 57-ball 93 in Melbourne while Smriti Mandhana’s 83 off 55 is the closest an Indian has come to achieving the milestone. Jhulan Goswami and Jess Jonassen are the only bowlers to pick fifers in T20Is between India Women and Australia Women.

IND-W vs AUS-W HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN T20IS IND-W (highest score) vs AUS-W: 177/3 (19.4) - India won by seven wickets (Melbourne; Feb. 2020) IND-W (lowest score) vs AUS-W: 62 (18.2) - India lost by eight wickets (Billericay; June 2011) AUS-W (highest score) vs IND-W: 186/5 (20) - Australia won by 36 runs (Brabourne; March 2018) AUS-W (lowest score) vs IND-W: 89 (18.5) - Australia lost by eight wickets (Vizag; March 2012) IND-W (highest individual score) vs AUS-W: Smriti Mandhana 83 (55) (Providence; November 2018) IND-W (best bowling figures) vs AUS-W: Jhulan Goswami 5/11 (3.5) (Vizag; March 2012) AUS-W (highest individual score) vs IND-W: Ashleigh Gardner 93 (57) (Melbourne; February 2020) AUS-W (best bowling figures) vs IND-W: Jess Jonassen 5/12 (4) (Melbourne; February 2020)

India Women haven’t enjoyed much success against the mighty Aussies even at home. They have only managed winning the lone T20I in seven attempts, the solitary win coming back in March 2012 in Visakhapatnam.

IND-W VS AUS-W HEAD-TO-HEAD IN T20IS IN INDIA Matches played: 7 India Women won: 1 Australia Women won: 6 Last result: India Women lost by 36 runs (Brabourne; March 2018) Last five results: IND-W won: 1; AUS-W won: 4

Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana, captain and vice-captain, respectively, are among the top run-getters in T20Is between India Women and Australia Women. If India hopes to spring a surprise and pull off a rare series win against the Aussies, it will need both Harmanpreet and Mandhana to fire.

Among active cricketers, Rajeshwari Gayakwad leads the race for most wickets by an Indian against Australia in T20Is and once again will be crucial for the host in the five-match series.

MOST RUNS IN IND-W VS AUS-W T20IS

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score Harmanpreet Kaur (IND) 24 591 28.14 106.67 65 Beth Mooney (AUS) 16 558 42.92 122.10 78* Meg Lanning (AUS) 21 508 29.88 104.52 49 Smriti Mandhana (IND) 16 495 33.00 130.26 83 Alyssa Healy (AUS) 21 371 23.18 139.47 90

MOST WICKETS IN IND-W VS AUS-W T20IS