Women's Cricket

IND-W vs AUS-W head-to-head record in T20Is: India Women vs Australia Women most runs, wickets, overall stats

IND-W vs AUS-W: India Women have won only six T20Is against Australia Women while losing 18 and last won a T20I against the Aussies at home way back in March 2012.

Team Sportstar
09 December, 2022 13:33 IST
09 December, 2022 13:33 IST
India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is the all-time leading run-scorer in T20Is played between India Women and Australia Women.

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is the all-time leading run-scorer in T20Is played between India Women and Australia Women. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

IND-W vs AUS-W: India Women have won only six T20Is against Australia Women while losing 18 and last won a T20I against the Aussies at home way back in March 2012.

India Women and Australia Women will lock horns in a five-match T20I series with the first T20I being held on Friday, December 9 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

India Women will have odds stacked against them when they take on top-ranked Australia Women. The Women in Blue don’t hold an enviable record against the Aussies in the format, having won only six times out of 25. India Women’s last win over Australia came way back in February 2020 during the T20 World Cup when Poonam Yadav’s four for 19 gave the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side a 17-run win in Sydney.

The last time the two teams clashed, it was during a thrilling Commonwealth Games final where Australia edged India out by nine runs to win the gold.

IND-W VS AUS-W HEAD-TO-HEAD IN T20IS
Matches played: 25
India Women won: 6
Australia Women won: 18
No result: 1
Last result: Australia Women won by nine runs (Birmingham; August 2022)
Last five results: AUS-W won: 5; IND-W won: 0

An India Women versus Australia Women T20I fixture is yet to witness a centurion. Ashleigh Gardner came closes to it when she struck a 57-ball 93 in Melbourne while Smriti Mandhana’s 83 off 55 is the closest an Indian has come to achieving the milestone. Jhulan Goswami and Jess Jonassen are the only bowlers to pick fifers in T20Is between India Women and Australia Women.

IND-W vs AUS-W HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN T20IS
IND-W (highest score) vs AUS-W: 177/3 (19.4) - India won by seven wickets (Melbourne; Feb. 2020)
IND-W (lowest score) vs AUS-W: 62 (18.2) - India lost by eight wickets (Billericay; June 2011)
AUS-W (highest score) vs IND-W: 186/5 (20) - Australia won by 36 runs (Brabourne; March 2018)
AUS-W (lowest score) vs IND-W: 89 (18.5) - Australia lost by eight wickets (Vizag; March 2012)
IND-W (highest individual score) vs AUS-W: Smriti Mandhana 83 (55) (Providence; November 2018)
IND-W (best bowling figures) vs AUS-W: Jhulan Goswami 5/11 (3.5) (Vizag; March 2012)
AUS-W (highest individual score) vs IND-W: Ashleigh Gardner 93 (57) (Melbourne; February 2020)
AUS-W (best bowling figures) vs IND-W: Jess Jonassen 5/12 (4) (Melbourne; February 2020)

India Women haven’t enjoyed much success against the mighty Aussies even at home. They have only managed winning the lone T20I in seven attempts, the solitary win coming back in March 2012 in Visakhapatnam.

IND-W VS AUS-W HEAD-TO-HEAD IN T20IS IN INDIA
Matches played: 7
India Women won: 1
Australia Women won: 6
Last result: India Women lost by 36 runs (Brabourne; March 2018)
Last five results: IND-W won: 1; AUS-W won: 4

Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana, captain and vice-captain, respectively, are among the top run-getters in T20Is between India Women and Australia Women. If India hopes to spring a surprise and pull off a rare series win against the Aussies, it will need both Harmanpreet and Mandhana to fire.

Among active cricketers, Rajeshwari Gayakwad leads the race for most wickets by an Indian against Australia in T20Is and once again will be crucial for the host in the five-match series.

MOST RUNS IN IND-W VS AUS-W T20IS

BatterMatches RunsAverageStrike RateHighest Score
Harmanpreet Kaur (IND)2459128.14106.6765
Beth Mooney (AUS)1655842.92122.1078*
Meg Lanning (AUS)2150829.88104.5249
Smriti Mandhana (IND)1649533.00130.2683
Alyssa Healy (AUS)2137123.18139.4790

MOST WICKETS IN IND-W VS AUS-W T20IS

BowlerMatchesWickets Economy RateAverage Best Bowling
Ellyse Perry (AUS)20225.3015.004/12
Jess Jonassen (AUS)17215.4712.905/12
Megan Schutt (AUS)11176.7817.234/18
Jhulan Goswami (IND)12165.8416.375/11
Rajeshwari Gayakwad (IND)11157.6019.263/21

Read more stories on Women's Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 Messi’s goal record vs Netherlands
Videos

Harmanpreet Kaur: Mental health important, we need a travelling psychologist

Jhulan Goswami: 2017 World Cup was the dhamaka that women’s cricket in India needed

Jhulan Goswami: Menstruation is no excuse for a female athlete, more research needed

Slide shows

In Pictures: India thrashes West Indies by 81 runs for 2nd World Cup warm-up win

In Pictures: India wins World Cup warm-up match against South Africa by 2 runs

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us