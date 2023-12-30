MagazineBuy Print

India vs Australia, Live Score 2nd ODI: AUS-W 129/2 (27); Litchfield gets to 50, Perry falls

IND-W vs AUS-W Live Score: Check the commentary and updates from India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI match being played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Updated : Dec 30, 2023 15:33 IST

Team Sportstar
Phoebe Litchfield in action during the 2nd ODI.
Phoebe Litchfield in action during the 2nd ODI. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI
Phoebe Litchfield in action during the 2nd ODI. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI being played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

  • December 30, 2023 15:29
    AUS in 28 overs

    Mooney pulls out another sweep shot against Deepti to pick two. Mooney has been given leg before. Goes for a review. She misses her sweep and gets struck on the back pad.

  • December 30, 2023 15:27
    50
    AUS 129/2 in 27 overs

    Shreyanka to Litchfield. FOUR! Reverse sweeps the first delivery. That’s fifty for Litchfield.

  • December 30, 2023 15:23
    AUS 125/2 in 26 overs

    Deepti Sharrma for her third over. Just a single for Litchfield. 

  • December 30, 2023 15:16
    AUS 124/2 in 25 overs

    Shreyanka back into the attack. FOUR! Mooney picks her first boundary with a sweep. Six runs from the over.

    Sneh Rana has gone off the field after colliding with Pooja Vastrakar at short fine leg.

  • December 30, 2023 15:10
    C
    AUS 118/2 in 24 overs

    Deepti Sharma to Perry. Sweeps for a single and get to a fifty, gets it in just 46 deliveries. WICKET! Perry goes right after her half century. The pull shot is grabbed by Shreyanka Patil, she needs a fumble to gather it but she does in the end. 

    Ellyse Perry c Patil b Sharma 50 (47)

    Beth Mooney at No. 4. She cuts to deep cover on the final delivery to get off the mark. 

  • December 30, 2023 15:09
    AUS 115/1 in 23 overs

    Only three runs from the Sneh Rana over. Litchfield has an innovative ramp shot on the final delivery which yields her two runs. 

  • December 30, 2023 15:03
    AUS 112/1 in 22 overs

    A change in bowling, Deepti Sharma to bowl. Gets Perry on the pad but the umpire says no to the appeal. Perry gets off strike on the second. Litchfield goes inside out to pick two runs. FOUR! Through long off. Litchfield hits straight down and gets the boundary.

  • December 30, 2023 15:01
    4
    AUS 105/1 in 21 overs

    Rana for her third. FOUR! A rare short-pitched delivery from Rana and Perry pulls it through square leg. Seven from the over. 

  • December 30, 2023 14:59
    AUS 98/1 in 20 overs

    Shreyanka continues with her tight spell, giving away just three runs from her fourth over.

  • December 30, 2023 14:54
    AUS 95/1 in 19 overs

    Rana again. Perry looks to clear the long on boundary but mistimes. Goes to the fielder on a bounce and gets her a single. Litchfield hits to long on and takes one. FOUR! Perry hops out and smacks it down the ground. Finishes the over with a single.

  • December 30, 2023 14:50
    AUS 88/1 in 18 overs

    Shreyanka to continue. Four singles and a wide from the over.

  • December 30, 2023 14:46
    AUS 83/1 in 17 overs

    Sneh Rana now. Perry taps to the vacant cover region and takes off for a single. Two runs for Litchfiled, places the ball between deep mid wicket and deep fine to allow herself the time for couple. Perry lofts it over the bowler and Rana gets a finger to it, just two off the delivery. 

  • December 30, 2023 14:43
    AUS 77/1 in 16 overs

    Shreyanka to Perry, guides it to square leg for one. Five dot balls on the bounce for Litchfield. 

  • December 30, 2023 14:38
    6
    AUS 76/1 in 15 overs

    Amanjot to Perry. SIX! Perry picks the full length early, walks across and chips it over square leg. FOUR! Perry cuts and the ball hangs in the air. The point fielder dives but is not able to stop it. A single on the final delivery to keep strike.

  • December 30, 2023 14:34
    AUS 65/1 in 14 overs

    Shreyanka Patil to bowl her first over. Perry on strike, swipes to deep mid wicket for one run. Litchfield punches to deep point for a single. Perry pushes the fifth delivery to deep mid wicket again for another run.

  • December 30, 2023 14:30
    AUS 62/1 in 13 overs

    Amanjot continues to fire it stump to stump. She is quick in the air and allows just three singles in the over.

  • December 30, 2023 14:24
    AUS 59/1 in 12 overs

    Vastrakar raps Perry on the pads but there is a big inside edge. Just three runs in the over.

  • December 30, 2023 14:18
    4
    AUS 56/1 in 11 overs

    Amanjot Kaur to Perry. Edged and FOUR! My my, will any edge get a wicket for India! Perry swings at it only to get an edge, but there is no slip in place and the chance escapes.

  • December 30, 2023 14:13
    B
    AUS 49/1 in 10 overs

    BOWLED! Vastrakar dislodges the leg stump and Healy is on her way back. Finally some respite for India. 

    Alyssa Healy b Vastrakar 13 (24)

    Ellyse Perry starts with a BOUNDARY! On her pads and she gladly runs it down to fine leg. She cuts the next to third man for one. Edged and FOUR! Litchfield is squared up by Pooja but gets an edge which runs between the first and second slips.

  • December 30, 2023 14:06
    AUS 40/0 in 9 overs

    Renuka traps Litchfield on the pads. This time Harmanpreet opts for a review. Seems an optimistic try though. That is indeed the case and India loses a review. Litchfield gets an inside edge to fine leg; a single taken. A wide from Renuka and Richa is unable to collect it which allows a single as well. Litchfield picks a single to third man. Healy taps to deep mid wicket on the final ball of the over.

  • December 30, 2023 14:03
    AUS 35/0 in 8 overs

    PUT DOWN! Litchfield is dropped by Yastika Bhatia at first slip. Vastrakar has her hands held on her head. Just two runs in the over.

  • December 30, 2023 13:59
    AUS 33/0 in 7 overs

    5WIDES in this over from Renuka. Healy flicks to deep mid wicket for a single. FOUR to end the over! Litchfield threads the infield with her cover drive to find the fence.

  • December 30, 2023 13:55
    4
    AUS 22/0 in 6 overs

    Vastrakar gets Healy on the pads. After a long chat, India decides against the review but the ball tracker shows the ball crashing onto the stumps. A chance gone begging for India. FOUR! Rubbing salt in India’s wounds. Clips it off her pads to pocket four more.

  • December 30, 2023 13:48
    4
    AUS 16/0 in 5 overs

    Renuka to Litchfield. FOUR! Litchfield has no control on her cut. But the ball again teases the fielder and runs wide. She drives the next to mid off and runs a single. Healy nudges the fifth delivery to fine leg for a single. CHANCE AGAIN! Litchfield slices her drive towards mid off, but the ball lands short of the diving Smriti Mandhana.

  • December 30, 2023 13:44
    4
    AUS 10/0 in 4 overs

    Vastrakar to Healy. The second delivery keeps slightly low and Healy misses the drive. FOUR! The bat turns during the on drive but the ball still has enough behind it to run all the way.

  • December 30, 2023 13:39
    AUS 6/0 in 3 overs

    Renuka to Healy. She clips the third delivery through mid wicket but the fielder is in the deep which allows just one. Richa Ghosh comes up to the stumps for Litchfield who defends the final three deliveries of the over.

  • December 30, 2023 13:35
    4
    AUS 5/0 in 2 overs

    Pooja Vastrakar to Litchfield. FOUR! A loose delivery on the pads and the batter flicks it off through mid wicket. A couple of swing and misses in the over too.

  • December 30, 2023 13:31
    AUS 1/0 in 1 over

    Renuka to Litchfield. CHANCE! Litchfield’s drive hangs in the air. Amanjot Kaur at cover gets a hand but the ball pops out of her grip. A single taken. That’s the only run from the over.

  • December 30, 2023 13:30
    AUS 0/0

    It will be Phoebe Litchfield and Alyssa Healy to start for Australia. 

    Renuka Singh to bowl the first over.

  • December 30, 2023 13:11
    Lineups

    Australia: Alyssa Healy(wk/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Darcie Brown.

    India: Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh

  • December 30, 2023 13:06
    Debut for Shreyanka Patil
  • December 30, 2023 13:02
    TOSS - AUS

    Australia wins the toss, opts to bat.

  • December 30, 2023 13:01
    Cheer up, Team India fans
  • December 30, 2023 12:57
    Ind-W vs Aus-W Head to Head Record in ODIs

    Played: 51

    India Women won: 10

    Australia Women won: 41

    Last Result: Australia Women won by 6 wickets (Mumbai 2023)

  • December 30, 2023 12:27
    Perry turns back the clock during the 1st ODI

    Ellyse Perry fought through cramps, scored a gritty half-century in the 1st ODI and paved the way for Australia’s victory. 

    IND vs AUS: Perry’s Wankhede resilience brings back memories of one-legged heroics in 2013 World Cup final

    Fighting humidity in the middle were Australia’s Phoebe Litchfield and Ellyse Perry, going to chase a competitive 282 run by run in the first ODI against India.

  • December 30, 2023 12:21
    Dream11 Prediction

    Wicket-keepers: Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy

    Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Ellyse Perry

    All-rounders: Tahlia McGrath, Pooja Vastrakar, Ashleigh Gardner

    Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Renuka Singh Thakur, Alana King

    Team composition: IND 4-7 AUS | Credits Left: 5

  • December 30, 2023 12:13
    Ind-W vs Aus-W 2nd ODI prediicted lineups

    IND: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh Thakur, Saika Ishaque

    AUS: Beth Mooney, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Alyssa Healy (wk), Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt

  • December 30, 2023 12:05
    2nd ODI Preview

    IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI: India looking to amend errors and bounce back against Australia

    India showed marked improvements in the field during the two red ball fixtures against England and Australia and will hope to channel the same energy in the white ball fixtures that remain.

  • December 30, 2023 12:04
    SQUADS

    India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh, Harleen Deol, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Amanjot Kaur, Titas Sadhu, Mannat Kashyap and Saika Ishaque

    Australia Women: Kim Garth, Jess Jonassen, Alyssa Healy, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Heather Graham, Phoebe Litchfield and Darcie Brown

  • December 30, 2023 11:59
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    Where to watch the India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI match be played?

    The India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI match will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India. Live streaming of the match will be available on Jio Cinema in India.

India Women /

Australia Women

