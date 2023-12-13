Harmanpreet Kaur-led India women’s side will take on Heather Knight’s England in an one-off Test at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.
When will the One-off India women vs England women Test match be played?
The One-off India W vs England W Test match will be played on Thursday, December 14 at 9:30 am IST.
Where will India women vs England women Test match be played?
The One-off India W vs England W Test match will be played at Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
Where to watch the India women vs England women Test match live in India?
The One-off India W vs England W Test match will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India. Live streaming of the match will be available on Jio Cinema and FanCode app/website in India.
SQUADS
Latest on Sportstar
- ISL 2023-24: Bengaluru FC’s misery continues as Chennaiyin wins 2-0
- India women vs England Women LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch one-off Test?
- PKL 2023 Points Table: Bengal Warriors on top after Bengaluru leg of Pro Kabaddi League season 10
- Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Highlights: Vikash, defence shine as Bengaluru beats Jaipur 32-30; Sahil, Narender lead Tamil to win over Pawan’s Titans in close encounter
- Many top Russian athletes faced minimal drug testing in 2023 ahead of next year’s Paris Olympics
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE