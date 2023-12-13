India women vs England Women LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch one-off Test?

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India women’s side will take on Heather Knight’s England in an one-off Test at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

Read the full preview here

When will the One-off India women vs England women Test match be played?

The One-off India W vs England W Test match will be played on Thursday, December 14 at 9:30 am IST.

Where will India women vs England women Test match be played?

The One-off India W vs England W Test match will be played at Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Where to watch the India women vs England women Test match live in India?

The One-off India W vs England W Test match will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India. Live streaming of the match will be available on Jio Cinema and FanCode app/website in India.

SQUADS INDIA: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Shubha Satheesh, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Sneh Rana, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad ENGLAND: Alice Capsey, Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Heather Knight (C), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Tammy Beaumont, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Maia Bouchier, Lauren Bell, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer