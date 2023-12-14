IND W vs ENG W LIVE Score, Only Test Day 1: Harmanpreet in focus for India vs England Women; Toss, Playing XI updates

Match Preview

In 2021, when India played England in Bristol - the side’s first red-ball game in seven years - the overarching question was about the future of Tests in the women’s game. When India’s next stop in the longest form of the game came a few months later against Australia in Perth - a pink ball affair this time - the footnote remained unchanged.

So when there is an 802-day gap for India’s next Test match, one can’t fault think tanks for struggling to strike a balance between backing proven warhorses and young blood waiting to show what they can do, for a four-day Test match.

England has had better luck with fixtures given that Tests are a part of the multi-format Ashes series. The side features players comfortable with red ball cricket - from skipper Heather Knight to Tammy Beaumont, who comes into this Test after a scintillating 208 in the Trent Bridge Test earlier this year. READ MORE