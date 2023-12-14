IND W vs ENG W LIVE Score, Only Test Day 1: Harmanpreet in focus for India vs England Women; Toss, Playing XI updates

- December 14, 2023 08:23IND-W VS ENG-W HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS IN TESTS
Matches played: 14
India Women won: 2
England Women won: 1
Drawn: 11
Last result: Match drawn (Bristol; July 2021)
Last five results: IND won - 3; ENG won - 0, Draw - 2
- December 14, 2023 08:15IND-W vs ENG-W Predicted XIs
India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Harleen Deol, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Thakur Singh, Rajeshwari Gaikwad, Meghna Singh.
England: Tammy Beaumont, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell, Charlie Dean
- December 14, 2023 08:07Match Preview
In 2021, when India played England in Bristol - the side’s first red-ball game in seven years - the overarching question was about the future of Tests in the women’s game. When India’s next stop in the longest form of the game came a few months later against Australia in Perth - a pink ball affair this time - the footnote remained unchanged.
So when there is an 802-day gap for India’s next Test match, one can’t fault think tanks for struggling to strike a balance between backing proven warhorses and young blood waiting to show what they can do, for a four-day Test match.
England has had better luck with fixtures given that Tests are a part of the multi-format Ashes series. The side features players comfortable with red ball cricket - from skipper Heather Knight to Tammy Beaumont, who comes into this Test after a scintillating 208 in the Trent Bridge Test earlier this year. READ MORE
- December 14, 2023 08:05SQUADS
INDIA: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Shubha Satheesh, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Sneh Rana, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
ENGLAND: Alice Capsey, Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Heather Knight (C), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Tammy Beaumont, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Maia Bouchier, Lauren Bell, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer
- December 14, 2023 08:03When and where to watch the India vs England women’s Test?
The One-off India W vs England W Test match will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India. Live streaming of the match will be available on Jio Cinema and FanCode app/website in India.
