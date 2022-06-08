Cricket Women's Cricket Women's Cricket Indian women's team squad announced for Sri Lanka tour The All-India Women’s Selection Committee on Wednesday announced the squads for India’s upcoming tour of Sri Lanka. India will play three T20Is and as many ODIs in Dambulla and Kandy respectively. Team Sportstar 08 June, 2022 18:02 IST FILE PHOTO: Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian team will play three T20Is and three ODIs in Sri Lanka. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 08 June, 2022 18:02 IST The All-India Women’s Selection Committee on Wednesday announced the squads for India’s upcoming tour of Sri Lanka. India will play three T20Is and as many ODIs in Dambulla and Kandy, respectively.The T20Is will be played on June 23, 25 and 27 while the ODIs will be held on July 1, 4 and 7.India’s T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), S Meghna, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav.India’s ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), S Meghna, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol. Read more stories on Women's Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :