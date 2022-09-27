‘I’ve always looked up to you’: Jemimah Rodrigues on Jhulan Goswami‘s retirement

Jemimah Rodrigues said she looked up to Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami after the former retired from international cricket on Saturday.

“Dear Jhulu di, I know you must have gotten a million messages, but I just want you to know that I’ve always looked up to you (not just because you’re way taller than me) but in so many aspects. You always inspired me and led by example how to be a good senior,” Rodrigues said in a post on Twitter.

Jhulan Goswami played her last One-Day International against England on Saturday at Lord’s which India won by 16 runs.

Goswami ended her career with 255 ODI wickets, the most in women’s cricket, in 204 matches. She also played 12 Tests and 68 T20Is where she picked up 44 and 56 wickets, respectively.