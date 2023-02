Australia’s Meg Lanning on Sunday became the first cricketer to captain a team in 100 T20Is during the Women’s T20 World Cup final against South Africa in Cape Town.

The 30-year-old Lanning has led Australia to three of its five T20 World Cup titles (in 2014, 2018 and 2020). Overall, under her captaincy, Australia has won 75 T20Is.

Lanning has also led Australia to two ODI World Cup titles.