Delhi Capitals on Monday night had as good a game a side could have hoped for.

After reducing Mumbai Indians to 109 for eight, thanks to an outstanding effort from its bowlers and fielders, Capitals cantered to a nine-wicket win with 11 overs to spare in a Women’s Premier League contest at the D.Y. Patil Stadium between two sides that have already qualified for the playoffs.

The comprehensive win not only helped the Capitals catch up on points — 10 — with Mumbai Indians, but also go above it on Net Run Rate.

Mumbai Indians’ slide began with Marizanne Kapp striking twice off successive balls. She got the ball to move away from the left-handed Yastika Bhatia and forced a thick outside edge which was pouched by an acrobatic Taniya Bhatia behind the stumps.

Her next delivery swung into the right-handed Nat Sciver-Brunt and took the middle-stump. Jemimah Rodrigues then made a full-length dive at mid-on to send back Hayley Matthews.

Mumbai Indians got past 100 only due to Pooja Vastrakar (26, 19b, 3x4, 1x6), Issy Wong (23, 24b, 1x6) and Amanjot Kaur (19, 16b, 2x4). Capitals’ openers Meg Lanning (32 n.o., 22b, 4x4, 1x6) and Shafali Verma (33, 15b, 6x4, 1x6) raced to 50 in four overs before Alice Capsey (38 n.o., 17b, 1x4, 5x6) finished the job with a flourish.