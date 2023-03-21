WPL 2023

WPL 2023: Kapp-Capsey show takes Delhi Capitals to final with five-wicket victory over UP Warriorz

Delhi Capitals beat UP Warriorz by five wickets with 13 balls to spare to make the WPL final ahead of Mumbai Indians by virtue of a better Net Run Rate.

Shayan Acharya
MUMBAI 21 March, 2023 23:39 IST
MUMBAI 21 March, 2023 23:39 IST
Alice Capsey and Marizanne Kapp

Alice Capsey and Marizanne Kapp | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS for WPL

Delhi Capitals beat UP Warriorz by five wickets with 13 balls to spare to make the WPL final ahead of Mumbai Indians by virtue of a better Net Run Rate.

England all-rounder Alice Capsey stamped her class once more in the Women’s Premier League (WPL), claiming three wickets for 26 followed by a fluent 34 (31b, 4x4, 1x6) to guide Delhi Capitals to a five-wicket victory over UP Warriorz here on Tuesday. This victory, sealed with 13 balls to spare, sent Capitals directly into the WPL final over Mumbai Indians by virtue of a better Net Run Rate.

Also Read
UPW v DC HIGHLIGHTS, WPL 2023: Delhi beat Warriorz by 5 wickets; through to final

After the Capitals opted to bowl, Warriorz got off to a brisk start with Shweta Sehrawat and Alyssa Healy bringing up 30 runs in just four overs.

While Capsey and Radha stemmed the run flow with quick wickets of Healy, Simran Shaikh and Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath took charge of the innings for the second game and second day in a row at the very same venue, registering her fourth fifty of the tournament (58 n.o., 32b, 8x4, 2x6), getting Warriorz to 138.

In response, Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma brought up 50 runs in just 4.1 overs. Ismail removed Jemimah Rodrigues and Lanning in the span of four balls in the seventh over, but the Kapp and Capsey show took over from there on.

By the time Capsey fell, Capitals were just nine runs away from victory. Jess Jonassen’s run out saw the game drift into the 18th over but Kapp stood firm and finished it off with a boundary, earning her side a direct ticket to the final.

Read more stories on WPL 2023.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Slide shows

RCB vs UPW, WPL 2023: Healy records highest tournament score, Mandhana and RCB flop again - Match in Pictures

RCB vs GG, WPL 2023: Devine helps Bangalore crush Gujarat Giants; keeps qualification hopes alive - Match in Pictures

DC vs GG, WPL 2023: Gujarat Titans beat Delhi Capitals to stay alive for Playoffs berth, Match in Pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us