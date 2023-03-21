WPL 2023: Kapp-Capsey show takes Delhi Capitals to final with five-wicket victory over UP Warriorz

England all-rounder Alice Capsey stamped her class once more in the Women’s Premier League (WPL), claiming three wickets for 26 followed by a fluent 34 (31b, 4x4, 1x6) to guide Delhi Capitals to a five-wicket victory over UP Warriorz here on Tuesday. This victory, sealed with 13 balls to spare, sent Capitals directly into the WPL final over Mumbai Indians by virtue of a better Net Run Rate.

After the Capitals opted to bowl, Warriorz got off to a brisk start with Shweta Sehrawat and Alyssa Healy bringing up 30 runs in just four overs.

While Capsey and Radha stemmed the run flow with quick wickets of Healy, Simran Shaikh and Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath took charge of the innings for the second game and second day in a row at the very same venue, registering her fourth fifty of the tournament (58 n.o., 32b, 8x4, 2x6), getting Warriorz to 138.

In response, Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma brought up 50 runs in just 4.1 overs. Ismail removed Jemimah Rodrigues and Lanning in the span of four balls in the seventh over, but the Kapp and Capsey show took over from there on.

By the time Capsey fell, Capitals were just nine runs away from victory. Jess Jonassen’s run out saw the game drift into the 18th over but Kapp stood firm and finished it off with a boundary, earning her side a direct ticket to the final.