MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

RCB vs MI: Perry’s registers best bowling figures in Women’s Premier League

Perry got the ball to nip back from the crease consistently to clean up four batters and trap two in front of the wicket to drain the life out of defending champions Mumbai, leaving them tottering at 82 for 7 in 13 overs.

Published : Mar 12, 2024 23:01 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Ellyse Perry took six wickets against Mumbai Indians.
Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Ellyse Perry took six wickets against Mumbai Indians. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu
infoIcon

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Ellyse Perry took six wickets against Mumbai Indians. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu

Star Australian allrounder Ellyse Perry had a night to remember as she registered the best-ever bowling figures in the history of the Women’s Premier League, snapping six for 15 as Royal Challengers Bangalore dismissed Mumbai Indians for 113 here on Tuesday.

Perry got the ball to nip back from the crease consistently to clean up four batters and trap two in front of the wicket to drain the life out of defending champions Mumbai, leaving them tottering at 82 for 7 in 13 overs.

Sent in to bat, Hayley Matthews (26) and Sajeevan Sajana (30), who was promoted up the order, provided a blistering start to MI.

Matthew was the aggressor at the start, using her slog shots to blast two fours and two sixes. While Renuka Singh was on the line for Matthews in the third over, Sajana picked Sophie Molineux in the fifth over for special treatment.

However, Sophie Devine ended the powerplay dismissing Matthews, who holed out to Perry as MI were 43 for one in six overs.

Sajana then took over the reins and smashed Devine for a four and a six before Perry brought RCB back into the game.

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Ellyse Perry in action against Mumbai Indians.
Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Ellyse Perry in action against Mumbai Indians. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu
lightbox-info

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Ellyse Perry in action against Mumbai Indians. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu

Perry bowled outside off-length deliveries and both Sajana and Harmanpreet Kaur fell for the trap as the ball rattled their stumps to leave MI at 65 for 3 in 9 overs.

The star allrounder returned to trap Amelia Kerr (2) in front before cleaning up Amanjot Kaur (4) in the 11th over.

In her final over, Perry flattened the off stumps of Pooja Vastrakar (6) first and then deceived Nat Sciver-Brunt (10) with another inward seam delivery to complete a record six-wicket haul.

Priyanka Bala, who replaced Yastika Bhatia in the XI, smashed two sixes in her 18-ball 19 before MI folded up for a paltry total in 19 overs.

Related Topics

Women's Premier League /

WPL 2024 /

Ellyse Perry /

Mumbai Indians /

Hayley Matthews /

Sophie Devine

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WPL 2024: Perry takes six as Royal Challengers Bangalore beats Mumbai Indians to enter Playoffs
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  2. RCB vs MI: Perry’s registers best bowling figures in Women’s Premier League
    PTI
  3. Indian sports news wrap: March 12
    Team Sportstar
  4. WPL 2024: Meet Shabnam Shakil - Gujarat Giants’ teenage pace assassin who’s here to stay
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. PVL 2024: Bengaluru Torpedoes scripts brilliant comeback win against Ahmedabad Defenders
    K. Keerthivasan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on WPL 2024

  1. WPL 2024: Perry takes six as Royal Challengers Bangalore beats Mumbai Indians to enter Playoffs
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  2. RCB vs MI: Perry’s registers best bowling figures in Women’s Premier League
    PTI
  3. WPL 2024: Meet Shabnam Shakil - Gujarat Giants’ teenage pace assassin who’s here to stay
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. MIW 113 in 19 overs, RCBW 115/3 in 15 overs; Royal Challengers Bangalore Women won by 7 wickets WPL 2024 Highlights - RCB Qualifies for playoffs
    Team Sportstar
  5. WPL 2024: Lacklustre RCB faces clinical Mumbai Indians in its last league match, eyes upset in must-win clash
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WPL 2024: Perry takes six as Royal Challengers Bangalore beats Mumbai Indians to enter Playoffs
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  2. RCB vs MI: Perry’s registers best bowling figures in Women’s Premier League
    PTI
  3. Indian sports news wrap: March 12
    Team Sportstar
  4. WPL 2024: Meet Shabnam Shakil - Gujarat Giants’ teenage pace assassin who’s here to stay
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. PVL 2024: Bengaluru Torpedoes scripts brilliant comeback win against Ahmedabad Defenders
    K. Keerthivasan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment