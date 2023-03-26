Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the WPL 2023 Final between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
DC vs MI Live Score WPL Final: DC 77/7 (14 overs); Mumbai jolts Delhi, Lanning run out
Jonassen chips one back to Matthews and she puts down a tough chance diving to her right. Matthews to Jonassen, OUT! Action replay and Matthews holds on this time! A fine loopy delivery outside the off-stump and Jonassen gets a toe-edge off the bat as she attempts to sweep. The ball springs back towards Matthews who puts up another dive to her right to complete the catch this time.
Jess Jonassen c & b Matthews 2 (11b)
A corker from Kerr from as she deceives Reddy in the air to whiff past the outside-edge. Kerr to Reddy, OUT! The pressure of the dot balls gets to her as she mistimes the paddle to Ishaque at short-fine leg. A fine running catch to pick up the sixth wicket.
Matthews to Jonassen, OUT! Lanning is run out! A horrendous mix-up sends the DC captain back on her way. Jonassen dabs the ball to point and sets off on a quick single but an excellent pick-up and throw from Amanjot Kaur at point helps Yastika flick the bails in a flash.
Meg Lanning run out (AB Kaur/†Bhatia) 35 (29b 5x4)
Kerr returns. Kerr to Kapp, OUT! Fraction short and Kapp rocks back to defend but gets a faint nick on the way to Yastika behind the stumps. Massive jolt for Delhi right when they seemed to have a move on. Jess Jonassen comes in at 6.
Marizanne Kapp c †Bhatia b Kerr 18 (21b 2x4)
Ishaque fends short and Kapp rocks back to pump the ball over mid-wicket for FOUR. A single to follow. Short from Ishaque again and Lanning beats deep point for FOUR more..
Hayley Matthews into the attack. Matthews pins the batters to the crease. Lanning and Kapp resort to singles.
FIFTY up for Delhi. Kapp lifts the ball through mid-on and attempts to reel in three runs but is sent back by Lanning after the second run. Five from Wong’s third over.
Short from Kerr and Lanning scythes the ball past an erring backward point for FOUR. A couple of singles to follow. Short again and Lanning gets a thick outside edge past backward point for FOUR.
Ishaque continues. What an over from Ishaque to finish the PowerPlay, just a single for DC in the sixth!
Change of ends for Wong. Wong to Jemimah, OUT! Third full toss and there goes another.A hint of late swing and Jemimah slices it straight to point. DC in shambles as Marizanne Kapp is in at 5. A couple of singles to finish the over.
Saika Ishaque replaces Wong. Ishaque cramps up the batters and only concedes five runs from the over.
Sciver-Brunt offers room and Lanning slashes through point for FOUR. Length from the bowler and Lanning pumps it over mid-on for another FOUR. A single to follow. Hint of room and Jemimah eases into a sumptuous drive through cover for FOUR!
Issy Wong from the opposite end. In the slot and Shafali pumps the ball over long-on for SIX! Fraction short and Shafali slaps it over point for FOUR. Full toss and Shafali skies it straight to point. Is that OUT? The umpire raises her finger but DC reviews That looks well over the waistline and Shafali should get a reprieve . OUT, flashes on the big screen! Lanning and Shafali cannot believe it!
Alice Capsey is in at 3. Wong to Capsey, OUT! In the air and straight to cover! Another low full toss and Capsey lobs it straight to the fielder!
Jemimah Rodrigues is in at 4. FOUR! A superb drive to get off the mark as she creams Wong through cover.
Shafali Verma c Kerr b Wong 11 (4b 1x4 1x6); Alice Capsey c AB Kaur b Wong 0 (2b)
Nat Sciver-Brunt takes the new ball. Lanning on strike. Sciver-Brunt starts with a ball that tails into Lanning who flicks it to the on-side. Sciver-Brunt shapes the ball the other way and Lanning gets an outside-edge to point. Sharper delivery on length and Lanning dabs it straight to cover. Four dots. Lanning finally opens her account with a dab to point for a single.
Harmanpreet Kaur’s side takes the field as Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma walk out for the Capitals.
Harmanpreet Kaur and Meg Lanning lead their respective sides out to the field for the national anthem.
(On partnering Hayley Matthews at the top) Opening with her is fun and lots of sixes to watch from the other end. She is very supportive and backs my game. Tells me to play proper cricketing shots. She complements my style. We can really dominate the bowlers. (Working on wicketkeeping with Kiran More) Definitely helped a lot. I have been training with him for the past one year. He has helped with my movement and collection, he mentors me so it’s been very nice.
Cricket is a different game every day. Whoever does well on the day will win. We will try to stick to our process and execute it. (On Harmanpreet and Lanning’s captaincy styles) Both are very different but very passionate and love their cricket. Harman di is aggressive, she loves to take charge and makes sure the girls are charged up. Meg likes to back the players. Contrasting captains but very efficient. (Jess Jonassen’s influence) She is an influence on me. I didn’t know she could dance so well. It is so good to enjoy so much, great to express ourselves.
Mumbai Indians XI: Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Melie Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque
Delhi Capitals XI: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani
Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Harmanpreet Kaur: We were looking to bowl first, so the toss is not going to affect us. I think the wicket will swing, it looks hard. We need to stay positive, the last game was important and we got a lot of confidence after that. They have a good batting line-up, we need to bowl well tonight. We are going with the same XI.
Meg Lanning: We are going to bat. It looks a good wicket, we are backing ourselves tonight. We had a good time, relaxed for a few days. We are up against Mumbai tonight. Spin has played a big role here. The bowlers have been effective througout the tournament. Minnu Mani comes in for Poonam Yadav.