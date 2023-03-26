DC 16/2 in 2 overs

Issy Wong from the opposite end. In the slot and Shafali pumps the ball over long-on for SIX! Fraction short and Shafali slaps it over point for FOUR. Full toss and Shafali skies it straight to point. Is that OUT? The umpire raises her finger but DC reviews That looks well over the waistline and Shafali should get a reprieve . OUT, flashes on the big screen! Lanning and Shafali cannot believe it!

Alice Capsey is in at 3. Wong to Capsey, OUT! In the air and straight to cover! Another low full toss and Capsey lobs it straight to the fielder!

Jemimah Rodrigues is in at 4. FOUR! A superb drive to get off the mark as she creams Wong through cover.

Shafali Verma c Kerr b Wong 11 (4b 1x4 1x6); Alice Capsey c AB Kaur b Wong 0 (2b)