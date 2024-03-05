- March 05, 2024 18:43LIVE STREAMING INFO
The WPL 2024 match between the Delhi Capitals and the Mumbai Indians will be telecast live on the Sports18 network. The match can also be live streamed via the Jio Cinema app and website.
- March 05, 2024 18:35A mouth-watering clash in store today!
- March 05, 2024 18:29Stay Tuned!
Welcome to Sportstar’s live score and updates from the Women’s Premier League 2024 match between the Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. Stay Tuned for live commentary, and updates regarding toss and playing XIs.
Latest on Sportstar
- WPL 2024, DC-W vs MI-W Live Cricket Score: Delhi Capitals faces Mumbai Indians in top-of-table clash; Toss at 7 pm
- Women’s Euro 2025 qualifying draw: Defending champion England drawn with France, Sweden, Ireland
- Indian Sports News Wrap: March 5
- Focus will be on consistency, playing more international tournaments, says Sreeja Akula after Paris Olympics qualification
- Ashwin on bowling to Badrinath, M Manhas, R Bhatia: ‘They were my finishing school before international cricket’
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE