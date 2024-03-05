MagazineBuy Print

WPL 2024, DC-W vs MI-W Live Cricket Score: Delhi Capitals faces Mumbai Indians in top-of-table clash; Toss at 7 pm

DC-W vs MI-W Live Score, WPL 2024: Catch the live updates and scores from the WPL 2024 clash between the Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in New Delhi.

Updated : Mar 05, 2024 18:52 IST

Team Sportstar
DC-W's Radha Yadav, celebrates the wicket of GG-W's Kathryn Bryce, during the Women's Premier League 2024 (WPL) match between Gujarat Giants (GG-W) and Delhi Capitals (DC-W).
DC-W's Radha Yadav, celebrates the wicket of GG-W's Kathryn Bryce, during the Women's Premier League 2024 (WPL) match between Gujarat Giants (GG-W) and Delhi Capitals (DC-W). | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K
DC-W's Radha Yadav, celebrates the wicket of GG-W's Kathryn Bryce, during the Women's Premier League 2024 (WPL) match between Gujarat Giants (GG-W) and Delhi Capitals (DC-W). | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the WPL 2024 clash between the Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in New Delhi.

  March 05, 2024 18:43
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    The WPL 2024 match between the Delhi Capitals and the Mumbai Indians will be telecast live on the Sports18 network. The match can also be live streamed via the Jio Cinema app and website.

  March 05, 2024 18:35
    A mouth-watering clash in store today!
  March 05, 2024 18:29
    Stay Tuned!

    Welcome to Sportstar’s live score and updates from the Women’s Premier League 2024 match between the Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. Stay Tuned for live commentary, and updates regarding toss and playing XIs.

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
