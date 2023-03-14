Mumbai Indians qualified for the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) Playoffs with a thumping 55-run win over Gujarat Giants at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

MI, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, recorded its fifth successive win as it defeat GG for the second time this season to ensure its spot in the knockouts.

After being sent into bat by GG, Mumbai posted a commanding 162 for eight despite its slow start. Skipper Harmanpreet’s quickfire 51 - her third half-century of the season - set up a superb finish as MI amassed 98 runs in the last 10 overs.

Mumbai began its campaign with a massive 143-run win against Gujarat in the tournament opener on March 3. It remains the biggest win margin of the tournament in terms of runs. Mumbai then aced three comfortable run chases against Royal Challengers Bangalore (by nine wickets), Delhi Capitals (by eight wickets) and UP Warriorz (by eight wickets).

Nat Sciver-Brunt leads the batting charts for Mumbai with 182 runs in five innings. Left-arm spinner Saika Ishaque leads the bowling charts with 12 wickets from five matches and is the current holder of the Purple Cap.

The top three teams in the five-franchise tournament will proceed to the Playoffs. The league stage leader will proceed directly to the final while the second and third-placed teams will play in the March 24 eliminator.

Delhi holds the second spot with eight points while UP Warriorz is placed third with four points after four games. Gujarat is stranded on two points from five games while Bangalore is winless from five contests.

The final will be held on March 26 at the Braboure Stadium.