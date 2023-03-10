RCB vs UPW LIVE Score WPL 2023: RCB 0/0; Mandhana, Devine open for Bangalore vs Warriorz; live streaming updates

Hello and Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the WPL 2023 match between UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Brabourne Stadium.
Tahlia to the broadcaster: The main message from coach and captain is to enjoy it, just look to make the most of it. She (Harris) took the news really well, every time I looked at the big screen she had a smile on her face and was cheering on the team. It is a good problem to have such a quality player miss out but we have a good team mentality here and everyone is just team first. I was happier when I got the first ball duck but got the win. I did enjoy some time out in the middle, the World Cup was enjoyable, I had to play a slightly different role in the Australian team but absolutely loved that. I just love batting and I enjoyed my time in the middle, hopefully some more runs in the tournament.
Games come thick and fast, our fourth game in six days and when you start like we have, on a losing streak, it is hard to turn it around. It is about keeping it simple. We have steadily improved each game and we are used to the ground, quite hard work for the bowlers and you need to take it with a pinch of salt, you have to be a bit brave. Little bit out of my comfort zone, I’m not a reliable bowler on these wickets, towards the back end of the innings as well, I’m just trying to embrace it and perform the role for the team. She is going to be an absolute gun (Shreyanka), she’s a talented cricketer and the way she executed the other day at the death was outstanding. She’s a bowl of energy and certainly has a bright future. It is really cool and nice to chat with someone (mentor Sania Mirza) from a different sport, cricket can be quite a bubble sometimes and to chat with someone who has gone through similar sort of challenges as an athlete but also in a completely different environment, just chatting to her about Wimbledon, she has been inspirational and has the wealth of experience we can chat about.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Erin Burns, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Sahana Pawar, Komal Zanzad, Renuka Thakur Singh
UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Simran Shaikh, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone,Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
TOSS: RCB wins the toss, opts to bat
Mandhana: Would like to bat first. Looks like a good wicket. We’ve seen in the tournament a good total on the board helps. As a bowling unit, we had a word about bowling plans with regard to the short boundaries. Not the way we wanted to start, but it’s a long tournament, want to keep our heads high.
Healy: We wanted to bat first. Hopefully we’ll restrict them to something we can chase. Pitch is not going to change too much. Shabnim Ismail misses out, Grace Harris is back in, much to everyone’s delight. You look at the other night, we lost by 40, but if someone was there with Tahlia, we could’ve got closer.
Smriti Mandhana and Alyssa Healy are in the middle for the coin flip.
Mel Jones and Julia Price assess the pitch: Second match on this pitch. Still has a bit of a green tinge, and still pretty hard. It’s going to have good bounce and carry. But it’s starting to dry out a little bit. We can see a little bit of wear which means there could be something for the spinners.
Wicket-Keeper: Richa Ghosh, Alyssa Healy
Batters: Heather Knight (vc), Sophie Devine, Smriti Mandhana, Grace Harris
All-Rounders: Ellyse Perry, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath (c)
Bowlers: Shreyanka Patil, Sophie Ecclestone
Composition: RCB 6:5 UPW
Wins batting first: 4; batting second: 3
Most runs
- Tahlia McGrath - 90 runs in two matches
- Grace Harris - 59 runs in one match
- Kiran Navgire - 55 runs in two matches
Most wickets
- Sophie Ecclestone - Three wickets in three matches
- Deepti Sharma - Two wickets in two matches
- Tahlia McGrath - Two wickets in two matches
Most Runs
- Sophie Devine - 96 runs in three matches
- Ellyse Perry - 76 runs in three matches
- Smriti Mandhana - 76 runs in three matches
Most Wickets
- Heather Knight - Four wickets in three matches
- Shreyanka Patil - Two wickets in two matches
Alyssa Healy (C/WK), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Poonam Khemnar, Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur Singh, Preeti Bose
20-year-old Shreyanka Patil has been the talk of the town. The youngster has started her WPL campaign on a high. Sportstar caught up with the young gun in Mumbai ahead of the tournament. WATCH:
RCB are yet to get off the mark. Can they finally get one over the line against the Warriorz?
Shreyanka Patil (RCB) - Patil has been clinical with the bat and shown promise with the ball for RCB with a four-ball 11 against Gujarat, where she also took two wickets and a 15-ball 23 against Mumbai Indians. RCB missed a trick by sending her down the order after Poonam Khemnar but seeing how innovative she is in crunch situations, it would be tempted to push her up to aid the middle order more.
Tahlia McGrath (UPW): If her 50-ball 90 is anything to go by, McGrath may well be on her way to rediscovering form and consistency with the bat. The UP lineup has often looked thin against opponents like DC and will need McGrath’s assured temperament and skill to steady the team in the middle overs. The Aussie has looked thoroughly off colour with the ball but given pitches are beginning to veer towards a dryer variety (no clarity if that will extend to the wicket at Brabourne though), McGrath finding success with the ball maybe what this scattered UP lineup needs.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: RCB has lost all three games so far. It went down to Delhi Capitals by 60 runs, was outclassed by Mumbai Indians in its second game by nine wickets and lost its third game against Gujarat Giants, one it should have won, by 11 runs [report].
UP Warriorz: UPW has a win and a loss in the two games it has played so far. Grace Harris’ refusal to let momentum die down (report) helped UP snatch a three-wicket win from the jaws of defeat in the opener against the Giants. The side couldn’t replicate that spunk in the second fixture against DC despite Tahlia McGrath’s defiant unbeaten 90, falling to a 42-run loss instead.
RCB is placed at the bottom of the table, while UPW is third after a win and loss.
When Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz face off in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) at the Brabourne stadium on Friday, there’s a fair bit at stake.
Both these sides find themselves at different points of the same spectrum. RCB is still licking its wounds after losses in all three games played so far. UP Warriorz had one fantastic win, against the Gujarat Giants, where Grace Harris pulled off a stunning chase but the side has looked a bit unsteady since.
The UP Warriorz setup is in an unenviable position at the moment. The overseas ingredients in this pie are not quite settled yet. Alyssa Healy and Sophie Ecclestone have proven to be undroppable, courtesy captaincy and a good record in India respectively. Tahlia McGrath, who came into the tournament after a lean patch, showed form with an unbeaten 50-ball 90 against the Delhi Capitals. Speedster Shabnim Ismail’s inclusion in the game against the Capitals did not have the desired effect. While she was economical, her fiesty pace could not unsettle the Delhi batting order. Harris ‘ inclusion could have given Warriorz a stronger chance than they gave themselves against Lanning’s team and Ismail might just pave the way for the Aussie’s return to the side, especially against a stacked RCB outfit.
“It’s a nice problem to have, dropping players like Grace. But for us, it’s about the conditions and the match-ups, and we thought we needed some pace upfront. So, Grace is very unlucky. I thought I was going to miss out, but that’s a good problem to have,” McGrath said after that the DC game. But is it, really?
An unsettled lineup is not allowing Healy to work on consistent results, with the side constantly looking for a player to step up and take the game through every time it takes to the field. Healy, herself, needs to find a way to stick around beyond the powerplay to build a platform for the Warriorz to take off from. McGrath coming good bodes well for her and the side as it steadies up a slightly inconsistent middle order for the girls in yellow and purple.
A problem area for UP is Deepti Sharma. As is the case in international fixtures off late, Deepti has been finding it hard to get going from the word go with the bat. Her role down the order requires smart batting and keeping the run rate healthy but she has struggled in that mould for much of this tournament. Against DC, she made a laborious 20-ball 12, adding to a 16-ball 11 vs the Giants.
UP is up against an RCB lineup that has firepower till Megan Schutt at no.9. Deepti has not been the ace with the ball either. In two games, she has just two wickets but has given away 67 runs in her eight overs. For India she was a potent new ball option, something UP does not have and could use.
Royal Challengers are not without issues themselves but are the more assured batting lineup of the two teams. All eyes though are on skipper Smriti Mandhana who seems to be carrying the world’s weight on her shoulders after three discouraging losses.
“Sometimes as captain, you take it all on your shoulders. We are trying to wrap around Smriti. We have a lot of captaincy experience in this team and it’s about finding the balance between not wanting to give her too much information and having too many voices but also making sure she has an ear to listen and bounce ideas off of. This is an awesome opportunity for her to explore her captaincy. You don’t feel a sense of panic around her and that’s a great trait to have as a captain and I hope we can get a win for her,” Sophie Devine said after RCB’s 11-run loss to the Giants.
Smriti has just 80 runs in the three games and will want to go deep with Devine to put UP under pressure. RCB has the firepower in its batting to handle a chase but one talent they will want to utilise better is Shreyanka Patil. The spin-bowling all-rounder has been fearless with her shots when she takes to the field and could be just what RCB needs to keep the runs coming when in a sticky situation.
- Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
Royal Challengers Bangalore squad: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Disha Kasat, Richa Ghosh(w), Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Megan Schutt, Preeti Bose, Renuka Thakur Singh, Dane van Niekerk, Indrani Roy, Erin Burns, Poonam Khemnar, Sahana Pawar, Shreyanka Patil, Komal Zanzad
UP Warriorz squad: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Grace Harris, Lauren Bell, Shivali Shinde, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri
