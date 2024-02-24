MagazineBuy Print

WPL 2024, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz: Head-to-head record, when and where to watch

WPL 2024: Here are the live streaming and telecast details of the Women’s Premier League 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Published : Feb 24, 2024 11:54 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Smriti Mandhana’s Royal Challengers Bangalore takes on Alyssa Healy’s UP Warriorz in the second match of the Women’s Premier League 2024 on Saturday.
Smriti Mandhana’s Royal Challengers Bangalore takes on Alyssa Healy’s UP Warriorz in the second match of the Women’s Premier League 2024 on Saturday. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/THE HINDU
infoIcon

Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bangalore takes on Alyssa Healy's UP Warriorz in the second match of the Women's Premier League 2024 on Saturday. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/THE HINDU

Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on UP Warriorz in the second match of Women’s Premier League 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

In the inaugural season last year, the Warriorz won the first match by 10 wickets while RCB clinched the second fixture by five wickets.

Here are the live streaming and telecast details:

When and where is the WPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz being played?

The WPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz is being played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on February 24, Saturday.

When does the Women’s Premier League 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz begin?

The Women’s Premier League 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz begins at 7:30PM IST.

Where can we watch the Women’s Premier League 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz?

The Women’s Premier League 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz will be telecast on the  Sports18 network. The match can also be live streamed via the  Jio Cinema app and website.

SQUADS
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Smriti Mandhana (C), Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Nadine de Klerk, Indrani Roy, Shradda Pokharkar, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht, Shubha Satheesh, S Meghana, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux
UP Warriorz
Danni Wyatt, Kiran Navgire, Shweta Sehrawat, Vrinda Dinesh, Chamari Athapaththu, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Parshavi Chopra, Poonam Khemnar, S Yashasri, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Alyssa Healy (C), Laxmi Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Saima Thakor, Rajeshwari Gayakward, Gouher Sultana

