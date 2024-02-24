WPL 2024, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz: Head-to-head record, when and where to watch

Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on UP Warriorz in the second match of Women’s Premier League 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.
In the inaugural season last year, the Warriorz won the first match by 10 wickets while RCB clinched the second fixture by five wickets.
Here are the live streaming and telecast details:
When and where is the WPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz being played?
The WPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz is being played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on February 24, Saturday.
When does the Women’s Premier League 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz begin?
The Women’s Premier League 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz begins at 7:30PM IST.
Where can we watch the Women’s Premier League 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz?
The Women’s Premier League 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz will be telecast on the Sports18 network. The match can also be live streamed via the Jio Cinema app and website.
SQUADS
Royal Challengers Bangalore
UP Warriorz
